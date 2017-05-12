Zara Larsson - 'Don't Let Me Be Yours'

12 May 2017, 10:59

03:21

Can Zara make a bad music video? Answer: No. No she can't.

How do you go about making a pure champion of a song? How about getting Ed Sheeran to co-write a song that's gonna be sung by Zara Larsson? And that's exactly what the hitmakers did for Zara's 'Don't Let Me Be Yours'.

The 19-year old Swedish singer has dropped the video for the song which can be found on her second studio single 'So Good' and - guess what - the video, itself, is so good. (We've waited all this time just to say that.)

Zara Larsson - 'Don't Let Me Be Yours'Pic: YouTube

This upbeat romantic song features Zara dancing to the poppy beat, while she gives women ALL the female power (YAAAAAS!), as a young, aspiring girl follow her dreams of becoming a racer, from assembling her motor from scrap pieces to taking part in the race itself.

Fans have praised the Ms Larsson for her new song, but they're not the only one. Upon Zara's album release, a certain 'Shape of You' singer shared a snap of the song, that he co-wrote, on Instagram, saying "Zara Larsson album out today. We wrote this song together and I love it. Check it out X"

 

Zara Larsson album out today. We wrote this song together and I love it. Check it out X

We love it too, Ed. Obviously. It's an absolute banger.

Zara Larsson - 'Don't Let Me Be Yours' Lyrics:

[Verse 1]
I may know myself, but I realize that I can be led astray
I know, I know that you’re bad for my health
But I don’t care, I want you anyway
Ayy, yeah

[Pre-Chorus]
Boy, you think that you know me
Oh, but you can’t see my lonely heart
Things look different in the mornin', oh
That’s when we find out who we are
Would you still want me?
Without no makeup on my face?
Without alcohol in your veins?
Oh, would you, baby?
Would you still love me?
With all the promises you made
Would you still mean the words you say?
Oh, would you, baby?
Yeah

[Chorus]
You know everybody makes mistakes, mmm
Don’t let me be yours
You know everybody makes mistakes
Don’t let me be yours, no, don’t let me be

[Verse 2]
We may look like hell when it’s 6 AM
But it’s heaven in this bed
I know, I know, I know that you can tell
That we’re more than friends
And it’s not just in our heads
Yeah, yeah

[Pre-Chorus]
Boy, you think that you know me
Oh, but you can’t see my lonely heart
Things look different in the mornin', yeah
That’s when we find out who we are
Would you still want me?
Without no makeup on my face?
Without alcohol in your veins?
Oh, would, you, baby?
Would you still love me?
With all the promises you made
Would you still mean the words you say?
Oh, would you, baby?
Yeah

[Chorus]
You know everybody makes mistakes
Don’t let me be yours
You know everybody makes mistakes
Don’t let me be yours, no, don’t let me be

[Breakdown]
Boy, you think that you know me
Oh, but you can’t see my lonely heart
Things look different in the mornin', ah
That’s when we find out who we are

[Chorus]
You know everybody makes mistakes, mmm
Don’t let me be yours
You know everybody makes mistakes
Don’t let me be yours, no, don't let me be
You know everybody makes mistakes, mmm
Don’t let me be yours
You know everybody makes mistakes
Don’t let me be yours, no, don't let me be

