You Know The Summertime Ball Is Gonna Be ‘So Good’ – Zara Larsson’s On The Line-Up!

The Swedish star will be bringing the pop anthems to the #CapitalSTB!

We’ve only just started announcing names for this year’s Summertime Ball, and you already KNOW it’s going to be amazing… Zara Larsson’s just been confirmed!

Zara’s already had a taste of the #CapitalSTB, and after her AMAZING 2016 set, we just had to get her involved again this year – and we know you guys can’t wait to party with her!

The past couple of years have been pretty epic for Zara, and we’re sure she will be bringing a hit-filled set and some HOT dance moves when she takes to the stage at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Vodafone on June 10th!

You know you’re going to want to be at Wembley Stadium to see her live - tickets go on sale Thursday (May 11th) at 8am, make sure you sign up as a Capital VIP for our exclusive pre-sale – you’re not going to want to miss out!

Keep it Capital Breakfast tomorrow morning from 7am as we add more HUGE names to the UK’s BIGGEST Summer party, get downloading the app if you haven’t already – the #CapitalSTB is going to get EVEN bigger!