Zara Larsson Claps Back At Fans Who Slammed Her After She Declared 13 Reasons Why Was 'Meh'

8 May 2017, 16:19

Zara Larsson

She's here to defend herself.

Remember a couple of weeks ago when Zara Larsson was slammed on Twitter after she slated 13 Reasons Why? 

Well, it seems that the Twitter backlash - which, FYI, resulted in her deleting Twitter - worked as she has now retracted her statements. 

> 8 Reasons Why We’re Not Convinced '13 Reasons Why’ Should Get A Second Season

WATCH: Zara Larsson On '13 Reasons Why'

01:18

She labelled the show ‘meh’ in a now deleted tweet which read, “13 Reasons Why is mehh, don’t @ me”. Naturally, because of the nature of the show, fans were quick to defend it and its storylines.

Speaking at the MTV Movie and TV awards, Zara admitted that she hadn’t finished watching the show’s opening season when she tweeted the comment. 

“I voiced my opinion about it on Twitter. I didn’t watch the whole thing when I said that. It is very, you know, a touchy subject. It’s very important, I think we definitely should speak more about mental health”, she revealed. She later clarified that it was “not bad”, but it just “wasn’t my cup of tea”.

And hey, that’s fair enough particularly since Zara later explained that she’s “more of a Game of Thrones girl”. 

You May Also Like...

Zara Larsson Faces A Grilling From Little Roman

Things got a tad awkward

02:11

Trending On Capital FM

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Is Paying Off Random People's Tuition Fees & Here's How She Can Pay Yours...

Nicki Minaj

POTW 8th may Stormzy and Adele

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Emma Watson Acceptance Speech

Emma Watson Is Getting Slammed By Fans For Her 'Annoying' Acceptance Speech Over The First Gender-Neutral MTV Award
Harry Styles Sign Of The Times Video 2

Harry Styles - 'Sign Of The Times'

Liam Payne and Cheryl fine

Here's How Much Liam & Cheryl Care About Being Fined £200 After Failing To Register Baby Bear In Time

One Direction

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 11
    Ciao Adios artwork
    Ciao Adios
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  2. 12
    Shape Of You (Remix) artwork
    Shape Of You (Remix)
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  3. 13
    No More Sad Songs artwork
    No More Sad Songs
    Little Mix feat. Machine Gun Kelly
    itunes
  4. 14
    The Cure artwork
    The Cure
    Lady Gaga
    itunes
  5. 15
    That's What I Like artwork
    That's What I Like
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  6. 16
    Solo Dance artwork
    Solo Dance
    Martin Jensen
    itunes
  7. 17
    Something Just Like This artwork
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  8. 18
    Attention artwork
    Attention
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  9. 19
    It Ain't Me artwork
    It Ain't Me
    Kygo feat. Selena Gomez
    itunes
  10. 20
    Human (Rudimental Remix) artwork
    Human (Rudimental Remix)
    Rag'n'Bone Man
    itunes
  11. 21
    Issues artwork
    Issues
    Julia Michaels
    itunes
  12. 22
    Stay artwork
    Stay
    Zedd feat. Alessia Cara
    itunes
  13. 23
    Bon Appetit artwork
    Bon Appetit
    Katy Perry feat. Migos
    itunes
  14. 24
    No Promises artwork
    No Promises
    Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato
    itunes
  15. 25
    Passionfruit artwork
    Passionfruit
    Drake
    itunes
  16. 26
    First Time artwork
    First Time
    Kygo feat Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  17. 27
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  18. 28
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  19. 29
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  20. 30
    Castle On The Hill (Country Club Martini Crew Remix) artwork
    Castle On The Hill (Country Club Martini Crew Remix)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  21. 31
    Still Got Time artwork
    Still Got Time
    ZAYN feat. PartyNextDoor
    itunes
  22. 32
    Green Light artwork
    Green Light
    Lorde
    itunes
  23. 33
    Middle Of The Night
    The Vamps & Martin Jensen
    itunes
  24. 34
    Did You See artwork
    Did You See
    J Hus
    itunes
  25. 35
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  26. 36
    Slide artwork
    Slide
    Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean & Migos
    itunes
  27. 37
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  28. 38
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  29. 39
    I Feel It Coming artwork
    I Feel It Coming
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  30. 40
    Hard Times
    Paramore
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site