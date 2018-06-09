Years & Years Owned The #CapitalSTB Stage With A Memorable Peformance Of Their Biggest & Best Hits

From classic hits like 'King' to more recent bangers like 'Sanctify', Years and Years certainly didn't fail to impress with the lively #CapitalSTB set!

When Years and Years take to the #CapitalSTB stage there's one thing you can be sure of... Olly Alexander will be wearing an amazing outfit and of course the lead singer did not disappoint this time around.

Wearing a fantastic yellow and black number and with striking red hair, the vocal supremo joined his bandmates on stage for a performance of their biggest and best hits, including a couple of tunes from their forthcoming album 'Palo Santo' too!

> Capital's Summertime Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream



Opening up with their infectiously catchy song 'King', the group powered through hits such as 'Shine' and 'Desire' too, much to the delight of the 80,000 strong crowd.

Not stopping there though, the three-piece also showcased 'Sactify' and their brand new single 'If You're Over Me' for the eager cropwd, who couldn't get enough of the band's incredible vibe.

As special shout out has to go to Olly and the band's dancers because their hypnotising routines really brough the whole performance to life - the only way to do it when you're at THE Wembley Stadium!

When they pulled up to Wembley Stadium, Years and Years made their way down our red carpet and, if we do say so, they looked genuinely amazing in their patterns. Nice work lads.



Pic: PA

Because we couldn't let them leave the #CapitalSTB without taking part in some ridiculous games, Roman Kemp got the lads to do an interview whilst planking, as you do...

It's fair to say that fans were seriously impressed by the group's performance and they headed straight to Twitter to tell the world...

YEARS AND YEARS AAAAAAAAAAAAAA #CapitalSTB — daniel ☭ (@kapitalistico) June 9, 2018

YEARS AND YEARS LOOKS SO GOOD WTF #CapitalSTB — evie misses harry (@onlyangelljgs) June 9, 2018

#CapitalSTB years and years are so good I like most of their songs — Rose (@Rosie12_1994) June 9, 2018

Years and Years – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist