Years and Years – ‘If You're Over Me’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

As Years and Years’ most recent single, ‘If You’re Over Me’ sounded so good pouring out of the speakers on a summer’s day at the #CapitalSTB.

With their new album due out shortly, Years and Years brought their latest single to Wembley Stadium for the very first time ever and they seemed to love playing it for their fans.

Turns out plenty of you love the song too because the crowd knew ALL the words to it and made sure they didn’t leave Olly Alexander on his own singing those catchy lyrics.

As a powerhouse of pop, Years and Years have played at plenty of live venues in their careers, but surely none will match the electric atmosphere 80,000 #CapitalSTB fans can create at Wembley.

Miss out on seeing the #CapitalSTB live? Don’t wory – you can catch up with Years and Years’ amazing performance by watching the video above.

Years and Years – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

King

Shine

Sanctify

Desire

If You’re Over Me

Years and Years ‘If You’re Over Me’ Lyrics

It's like thunder and lightning

You hurt me without trying

A tempest, you was rising

And no I don't like to be this way

And you're Jekyll and Hyde-ing

Are you real or are you lying?

So stop with your crying

I can't handle it now

You tell everyone our love went cold

Going 'round, spreading the word, it's over

If that's how you feel then you should go

Don't come around saying, "I still want you"

One minute you say we're a team

Then you're telling me you can't breathe

Well you should set me free

Baby, if you're over me

Yesterday you said I'm the one

But now you say you're done

Stop telling me what I need

Baby, if you're over me

There you go, there, I said it

Don't look at me all offended

You played games and it ended

I've got to look out for me

I won't say that it's easy

All I know I hate leaving

But you can't keep deceiving

Does it make you feel good?

You tell everyone our love went cold

Going around, spreading the word, it's over

If that's how you feel then you should go

Don't come around saying, "I still want you"

One minute you say we're a team

Then you're telling me you can't breathe

Well you should set me free

Baby, if you're over me

Yesterday you said I'm the one

But now you say you're done

Stop telling me what I need

Baby, if you're over me

If you're over me

If you're over me

Stop telling me what I need

Baby, if you're over me

How long can a love remain?

Time never could heal this pain

I thought I believed in fate

Oh, it's so cruel

No, nothing for us would change

Same story, the same mistake

This heart just wants to break

Oh, one minute you say we're a team

Then you're telling me you can't breathe

Well you should set me free

Baby, if you're over me

Yesterday you said I'm the one

But now you say you're done

Stop telling me what I need

Baby, if you're over me

Just go if it's over

Just go if it's over

Just go if it's over

Baby, if you're over me

Just go if it's over

Just go if it's over

Just go if it's over

Baby, if you're over me