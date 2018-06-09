Years and Years – ‘Desire’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

As one of the singles from Years and Years’ debut album ‘Communion’, the fans insdie the #CapitalSTB couldn’t get enough of ‘Desire’!

From the moment they touched the stage, Years and Years had the entire Wembley Stadium crowd dancing to their infectious brand of pop goodness.

‘Desire’ is one of those songs you never tire of hearing, so when the three-piece blasted out this stunning performance of it live for the #CapitalSTB audience, we were not disdappointed!

With a brand new album on the way, Years and Years gave us a welcome reminder as to exactly why we love them so darn much, with ‘Desire’ undoubtedly the icing on the cake.

Miss out on seeing the #CapitalSTB live this year? It’s cool – you can catch up with Years and Years’ epic performance by watching the video above.

Years and Years – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

King

Shine

Sanctify

Desire

If You’re Over Me

Years and Years ‘Desire’ Lyrics

I must be tough

I must behave, I must keep fighting

Don't give it up

I want to keep us compromising

Open your arms and pray

To the truth that you're denying

Give in to the game

To the sense that you've been hiding

Is it desire

Or is it love that I'm feeling for you

I want desire

'Cause your love only gets me abused

Only gets me abused

Only gets me abused

Give me that rush

I want to show you what you've been missing

Am I enough

To keep your other lovers hidden

Open your arms and pray

To the truth that you're denying

Give in to the game

To the sense that you've been hiding

Is it desire

Or is it love that I'm feeling for you

I want desire

'Cause your love only gets me abused

Is it desire

Or is it love that I'm feeling for you

I want desire

I wanna see what you're willing to lose

Only gets me abused

Only gets me abused