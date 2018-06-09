Years and Years – ‘Sanctify’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

Taken from the band’s latest album ‘Palo Santo’, Years and Years turned their #CapitalSTB into a massive dance party with a lively performance at Wembley Stadium.

The band have created their own Palo Santo world around their new album and they certainly brought a bit of it with them for their amazing set at the Summertime Ball.

Clearly bringing some Palo Santo residents with them, the three-piece were joined on stage by some very distinctive backing dancers, giving the whole thing an epic feel.

‘Sanctify’ was the lead single from the band’s second album and marked their highly anticipated return to the charts, so what better way to mark their return to the #CapitalSTB stage!?

Miss out on seeing the #CapitalSTB live this year? Never fear – you can catch up with Years and Years’ solid performance by watching the video above.

Years and Years – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

King

Shine

Sanctify

Desire

If You’re Over Me

Years and Years ‘Sanctify’ Lyrics

When I pray

When I

When I pray

In the night, you come to me

'Cause I'm the one who knows who you are

Ooh

Give me your confession, saying

Lately, life's been tearing you apart

Now

Walk through the fire with you

'Cause I know how it can hurt

Being cut into and afraid

So don't break (break)

Sanctify my body with pain (pain)

Sanctify the love that you crave (crave)

Oh, and I won't, and I won't, and I won't be ashamed

Sanctify my sins when I pray

Oh, oh, oh oh

When I pray

Oh, oh, oh oh

You don't have to be straight with me

I see what's underneath your mask

I'm a man like you, I breathe the rituals of the dancer's dance

Oh, oh

And there's fire in you

And you know it's gonna hurt, being cut into

And afraid

So don't break (break)

Sanctify my body with pain (pain)

Sanctify the love that you crave (crave)

Oh, and I won't, and I won't, and I won't be ashamed

Sanctify my sins when I pray

Oh, oh, oh oh

When I pray

Oh, oh, oh oh

You'll find redemption when all this is through

Father, forgive me for finding the truth

Love takes its toll on me, I'm just like you

Maybe it's heavenly

Maybe it's heavenly

So don't break (break)

Sanctify my body with pain (pain)

Sanctify the love that you crave (crave)

Oh, and I won't, and I won't, and I won't be ashamed

Sanctify my sins when I pray

Sanctify my body with pain (sanctify, sanctify my sins)

Sanctify the love that you crave (sanctify)

Oh, and I won't, and I won't, and I won't be ashamed (sanctify)

Sanctify my sins when I pray

Oh, oh, oh oh

When I pray

Oh, oh, oh oh

When I pray