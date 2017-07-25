Stormzy Just Shared A Screenshot Of His Phone & Fans Can't Believe How Many Unread Messages He Has

25 July 2017, 14:26

Stormzy

His battery level was also making fans feel weird!

After an incredible year, we hope Stormzy has a day full of celebrations tomorrow because it's his birthday!

Yes, the South London lad is turning another year older and he's going to be partying out in Australia where he's currently perfroming sold out shows across the country.

But because Stormzy's mum is an absolute legend, she thought about the time difference and made sure to message him when it would be his birthday in Australian time (10 hours ahead of the UK). However Stormz couldn't help but find her amazement at the time difference hilarious...

After sharing their message exchange on his Twitter though, fans weren't simply wishing him a happy birthday for tomorrow or saying how nice his mum is...oh no. It was the amount of unread messages that sent people crazy...

The level of Stormzy's phone battery being 7% also got a very honorable mention by loads of people too...

We can't confirm whether Stormzy has managed to find a charger for his phone or whther he's read and replied to all those 281 unread messages, but we'll bring you updates as soon as we have them.

Whilst we wait for those (probably forever), take the time to remind yourself about how amazing Stormzy's debut performance at our #CapitalSTB was this summer at Wembley Stadium...

Stormzy - 'Big For Your Boots' (Live At Capital’s Summertime Ball 2017)

04:02

