Stormzy Is 100% Going To Make Music With Love Island's Chris & Kem And We Have The Definitive Proof

Shall we start a petition to get it to number one?

Let’s be real for a second: the real winners of Love Island are Chris and Kem.

Because, that bromance is real.

> Stormzy Just Had An Awkward AF Encounter With Olivia On Love Island After Branding Chris "Too Good For Her"

Seriously, we’re pretty sure they’re the third wheels in each others relationships.

… that said, the girls knew that when they got with them.

However, it seems that now Stormzy wants a piece of the action and has invited Chris and Kem to write some music with him!

Stormzy is a through and through Love Island fan and even made a cameo on the show when the boys were rehearsing for the talent show.

Now that Kem has gotten his Twitter back, he tweeted to the rapper writing, “My absolute guyyyyy” before asking if they could write some music together.

My absolute guyyyyyyyy, seriously though come round mine asap clip abit of food, catch-up then get to writing.. Bars at the ready https://t.co/LcRrb6Djyh — Kem (@KemCetinay) July 25, 2017

Naturally, Stormzy is totally on board and quickly tweeted back, “Bro as soon as I’m back from Aus I’m coming to link you straight away serious”.

Bro as soon as I'm back form Aus I'm coming to link you straight away serious — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) July 25, 2017

YESSSS.

CAN WE GET THIS TO NUMBER ONE?

Fear not though, Chris is also invited.

Chris knows he's invited that's my fucking guy as well — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) July 25, 2017

What about Marcel?

Watch this space.

We wonder how Olivia feels about it, particularly after their awkward encounter...