Stormzy Just Had An Awkward AF Encounter With Olivia On Love Island After Branding Chris "Too Good For Her"

Stormzy Made A Guest Appearance On Love Island & Gave The Boys Some Advice KMC were quite surprised to see Stormzy pop up midway through their rehearsal. 01:12

The Islanders were so excited to see him!

Love Island’s biggest fan Stormzy appeared on the show last night and NGL, it led to a super awkward moment with feisty, lady of the moment, Olivia Attwood.

After tweeting along throughout the show, Stormzy was finally invited to appear on FaceTime to the three aspiring rappers - Chris, Kem and Marcel.

> Love Island 2016's Olivia Goes To Town On 2017 Liv As She Thinks "Chris Is The Only Reason She's Still In There"

Stormzy is a bit of a megastar incase you hadn’t heard, so it was only right that he offered the lads some advice on how to succeed in the music scene.

Rule number one: “You man need to lose your phones. You can’t use your phones”.

However, the boys went on to… well, use their phones.

Things got even worse when what was intended as a fun guest appearance led to a slightly awkward encounter between Stormzy and Olivia Attwood, who the Grime star previously stated wasn’t good enough for Chris.

Olivia overheard Stormzy’s voice and she stormed into the room to confront him about a certain tweet that he’d sent which read: “Chris you’re too good for her mate”.

Chris you're too good for her mate — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) July 12, 2017

The ‘Big For Your Boots’ rapper was quickly left feeling awkward and telling Olivia, “No hard feelings, yeah? No hard feeling”.

Relive the moment that Chris cries over his 'baby boy'...