WATCH: AWKWARD! Sean Paul Just Rang Dua Lipa And Said He's Gonna Steal Time From Her Set!

Not to sound too fangirly, by quoting their song, but… ‘No Lie’. He actually did it.

Sean Paul is nothing short of an actual legend. Don’t even try to deny it. You know it’s true.

And if you needed any more proof, what he did backstage at the #CapitalSTB will definitely convince you.

Sean Paul dropped by Roman Kemp’s exotic tiki bar, having heard rumours that Ro’s challenging all of the Ballers to determine who’s the bravest.

Having seen Charlie Puth’s measly* score of 12 (*Sean’s words; not ours) he wanted to bring the heat, so he ended up messaging his pal and collaborator, Dua Lipa, not once… But twice.

First, he rang her to tell her that he was going to take ten minutes of her #CapitalSTB performance time, so he could do more songs. And then, to literally add insult to injury, he rang her up to say that he doesn’t need her to collaborate with again, and that the next time he performs ‘No Lie’, he’ll do it alone, and just have the odd photo of Dua on a screen behind him.

He may have lost a good, good friend in Dua Lipa, but at least he completely beasted the current leader, Charlie Puth, on Roman Kemp’s inflatable leaderboard.

But seriously, let’s not let Sean and Dua bump into each other in the cafeteria, eh?

