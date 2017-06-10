Watch ALL The Live Performances From The Summertime Ball 2017

10 June 2017, 21:53

Little Mix Summertime Ball 2017

Relive all the best bits from the UK's BIGGEST summer party!

5 After Midnight

'Up In Here'

'Crazy In Love'

 

Anne-Marie

'Alarm'

 

'Ciao Adios'

 

 

Bruno Mars

'24k Magic'

 

'Treasure'

 

'Uptown Funk'

 

Charlie Puth 

'Marvin Gaye'

 

'See You Again'

 

'We Don't Talk Anymore'

 

Clean Bandit

'Rather Be'

 

Symphony

 

'Tears' with Louisa Johnson

 

 

'Real Love'

 

'Rockabye' with Anne-Marie & Sean Paul

Dua Lipa

 

'Hotter Than Hell'

 

'Be The One'

'Blow Your Mind'

James Arthur

'Can I Be Him'

 

'Safe Inside'

 

'Say You Won't Let Go'

 

'You're Nobody 'Til Somebody Loves You' 

 

Jax Jones & Raye

'You Don't Know Me'

 

JP Cooper

'Perfect Strangers'

 

'September Song'

 

Julia Michaels

'Issues'

Liam Payne

'Strip That Down'

 

Little Mix

'Power'

'Black Magic'

'Touch'

'No More Sad Songs'

 

'Shout Out To My Ex'

Louisa Johnson

'Best Behaviour'

'So Good'

 

Martin Jensen

'Solo Dance'

 

Niall Horan

'Slow Hands'

'This Town'

 

Olly Murs

'Dance With Me Tonight'

 

'Heart Skips A Beat'

 

'Kiss Me/Starving'

 

'Troublemaker'

 

'Unpredictable' with Louisa Johnson

 

'Wrapped Up'

 

Rag'n'Bone Man

'Skin'

'Human'

Sean Paul

'Body'

 

'Breathe'

 

'Cheap Thrills'

 

Shawn Mendes

'Castle On The Hill/Treat You Better'

 

'Mercy'

 

'Ruin'

 

'Stitches'

 

'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back'

 

 

Sigala

'Ain't Giving Up' with Craig David

 

'Easy Love'

 

'Give Me Your Love'

 

'Say You Do' with Imani Williams

 

 

Stormzy

'Big For Your Boots'

 

'Shut Up'

 

Zara Larsson

'Ain't My Fault'

 

'I Would Like'

 

'Lush Life'

 

'Never Forget You'

 

Zedd

DJ Set

 

'Starvin' with Hailee Steinfeld

Shawn Mendes - Capital STB 18

Capital's Summertime Ball With Vodafone Is SOLD OUT: Check Out The Full Line Up

Shawn Mendes & Roman Kemp

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Tries His Best English Accent Ahead Of The #CapitalSTB

Sean Paul Live Summertime Ball 2017

Sean Paul & Dua Lipa - 'No Lie' (Live At The Summertime Ball 2017)

James Arthur Summertime Ball 2017 Live

James Arthur - 'You're Nobody 'Til Somebody Loves You' (Live At The Summertime Ball 2017)

Zara Larsson at the Summertime Ball 2017

Summertime Ball 2017 Live: The Best Photos From On Stage At Wembley

Little Mix Summertime Ball 2017 Red Carpet

From Liam Payne To Jesy Nelson - The MUST-SEE Fashion Moments From The Summertime Ball 2017
Summertime Ball asset

The 26 Most ICONIC Summertime Ball Red Carpet Fashion Moments To Get You Ready For 2018

