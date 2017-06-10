Watch ALL The Live Performances From The Summertime Ball 2017
10 June 2017, 21:53
Relive all the best bits from the UK's BIGGEST summer party!
5 After Midnight
'Up In Here'
'Crazy In Love'
Anne-Marie
'Alarm'
'Ciao Adios'
Bruno Mars
'24k Magic'
'Treasure'
'Uptown Funk'
Charlie Puth
'Marvin Gaye'
'See You Again'
'We Don't Talk Anymore'
Clean Bandit
'Rather Be'
Symphony
'Tears' with Louisa Johnson
'Real Love'
'Rockabye' with Anne-Marie & Sean Paul
Dua Lipa
'Hotter Than Hell'
'Be The One'
'Blow Your Mind'
James Arthur
'Can I Be Him'
'Safe Inside'
'Say You Won't Let Go'
'You're Nobody 'Til Somebody Loves You'
Jax Jones & Raye
'You Don't Know Me'
JP Cooper
'Perfect Strangers'
'September Song'
Julia Michaels
'Issues'
Liam Payne
'Strip That Down'
Little Mix
'Power'
'Black Magic'
'Touch'
'No More Sad Songs'
'Shout Out To My Ex'
Louisa Johnson
'Best Behaviour'
'So Good'
Martin Jensen
'Solo Dance'
Niall Horan
'Slow Hands'
'This Town'
Olly Murs
'Dance With Me Tonight'
'Heart Skips A Beat'
'Kiss Me/Starving'
'Troublemaker'
'Unpredictable' with Louisa Johnson
'Wrapped Up'
Rag'n'Bone Man
'Skin'
'Human'
Sean Paul
'Body'
'Breathe'
'Cheap Thrills'
Shawn Mendes
'Castle On The Hill/Treat You Better'
'Mercy'
'Ruin'
'Stitches'
'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back'
Sigala
'Ain't Giving Up' with Craig David
'Easy Love'
'Give Me Your Love'
'Say You Do' with Imani Williams
Stormzy
'Big For Your Boots'
'Shut Up'
Zara Larsson
'Ain't My Fault'
'I Would Like'
'Lush Life'
'Never Forget You'
Zedd
DJ Set
'Starvin' with Hailee Steinfeld