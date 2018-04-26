Craig David Fangirls For James Arthur, After They Confirm Collaboration
26 April 2018, 07:43
Imagine the biggest British collaboration ever. Then multiply it by 30,204. Then you get THIS.
James Arthur is the winner of 'The X Factor' and has released two incredible albums. Craig David has been nominated for 13 BRIT Awards and has worked with a huge line-up of stars, including Major Lazer, Bastille and Yxng Bane.
That's why, when James teased their upcoming collaboration, we squealed. A lot.
Taking to Twitter, the 'Say You Won't Let Go' singer posted that he was "in the studio writing with idols" Craig David and music producer and songwriter, Fraser T Smith.
In the studio writing with idols @CraigDavid @FraserTSmith today. Insane!— James Arthur (@JamesArthur23) April 25, 2018
Craig David then shared said post, saying that they'd "created some magic"... As if we would expect anything less. The 36-year-old record producer then shared his love for James, by saying his voice was "amazing".
We created some magic today You’re voice is amazing https://t.co/sQ9Dvql44h— Craig David (@CraigDavid) April 25, 2018
Oh, to be a fly on the wall in that recording studio...
