Craig David Fangirls For James Arthur, After They Confirm Collaboration

Imagine the biggest British collaboration ever. Then multiply it by 30,204. Then you get THIS.

James Arthur is the winner of 'The X Factor' and has released two incredible albums. Craig David has been nominated for 13 BRIT Awards and has worked with a huge line-up of stars, including Major Lazer, Bastille and Yxng Bane.

That's why, when James teased their upcoming collaboration, we squealed. A lot.

Taking to Twitter, the 'Say You Won't Let Go' singer posted that he was "in the studio writing with idols" Craig David and music producer and songwriter, Fraser T Smith.

In the studio writing with idols @CraigDavid @FraserTSmith today. Insane! — James Arthur (@JamesArthur23) April 25, 2018

Craig David then shared said post, saying that they'd "created some magic"... As if we would expect anything less. The 36-year-old record producer then shared his love for James, by saying his voice was "amazing".

We created some magic today You’re voice is amazing https://t.co/sQ9Dvql44h — Craig David (@CraigDavid) April 25, 2018

Oh, to be a fly on the wall in that recording studio...

You know Craig can drop a sick collab, after his rendition of 'I Know You' at the #CapitalJBB...