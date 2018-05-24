Camila Cabello’s Complete Dating History: From Boyfriend Matthew Hussey To Austin Mahone

24 May 2018, 17:16

Camila Cabello & Matthew Hussey

She's been linked to some pretty high profile names in the past, but who is 'Havana' star Camila Cabello currently dating?

Having made a name for herself as part of Fifth Harmony following the group's X Factor success back in 2012, Camila Cabello has since gone on to establish herself as one of the most in-demand solo stars around.

Over the years the 'Never Be The Same' singer has been rumoured to be dating some well known faces, so here's a round up of Camila's complete dating history...

GIF: Giphy

Who is Camila Cabello's boyfriend?

Camila is currently dating Matthew Hussey and the pair were first spotted together kissing on a beach back in early 2018. Matthew is a British YouTuber who claims to be 'the world’s leading dating advice expert for women.'

He's a published author, having written a book entitled, 'Get the Guy: Learn Secrets of the Male Mind to Find the Man You Want and the Love You Deserve'. He also writes for Cosmopolitan, has a life coaching company and presents a radio show in America.

Camila appears to be super into her relationship with Matthew too as she was spotted kissing him before going on stage earlier this year at the Billboard Music Awards.

Camila Cabello & Matthew Hussey at the BBMAs 2018
Pic: Instagram

In an interview on the Elvis Duran Show, the former Fifth Harmomy star shared some cute AF words about her man, stating , "I love him. He's great. He gives good advice."

Did Camila Cabello date Louis Tomlinson?

As one of the more wild rumours in Camila's dating life, Twitter decided that Louis and Cam were in a relationship after they were spotted at Project Club LA together and then leaving at the same time, although they were in different cars.

The hashtag #CongratulationsLouisAndCamila started going round, despite literally no evidence that the pair were a thing and also the fact that Liam was also at the club and was a single man at the time too. Bit of a wild rumour we say.

 

A post shared by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91) onJul 26, 2017 at 6:58am PDT

Has Camila Cabello dated Shawn Mendes?

We know they're BFFs but there have been plenty of people over the years who have tried to claim that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are romantically linked. So just for the record, nope this is not a thing.

 

Tb to this day.. so proud of you @camila_cabello

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) onOct 17, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

Was Camila Cabello dating Jacob Whitesides?

2015 was a bit of a rollercoaster year for Camila Cabello as she was linked to a multitude of eligible batchelors, including none other than singer Jacob Whitesides.

Jacob posted several pics of himself with his pal Camila on social media, but people were quick to suggest there was more to their relationship and even claimed that the pair were locked in a love triangle with Shawn Mendes.

Speaking on a live stream, Jacob claimed, “It’s not like me and her are in a f****** love triangle with Shawn. It’s just so funny, because Twitter thinks like…there’s this massive love triangle between me and Camila and Shawn. That is so not the case.”

“I tweeted one night that I was upset – and everyone just assumed that I was upset because of something that happened on-stage with Shawn and Camilla. That I didn’t even find out about. I don’t care!”

Camila Cabello & Jacob Whitesides
Pic: Twitter

Did Camila Cabello date 5SOS' Michael Clifford?

The 5 Seconds Of Summer star was spotted out on a dinner date with Camila back in 2015 following her romance with ex Austin Mahone and it wasn't long before rumours of the pair dating flooded the internet.

After a reported leak of Camila's iCloud account, messages between the pair appeared to surface revealing a very intimate relationship between the two, but they were never confirmed by either Camila or Michael.

They also shared a pretty pubic flirting sesh on Twitter when 5SOS were on tour with One Direction...

Who is Camila Cabello's ex Austin Mahone?

Austin Mahone & Selena Gomez
Pic: Instagram

Camila Cabello dated fellow singer Austin Mahone for a brief period back in 2015 before he claimed that it wasn't a real relationship in an interview with MTV. Having revealed that he was dating singer Becky G following his split from Camila, Austin added, "It's crazy, I never had, like, a real relationship before, so it's pretty crazy."

That didn't go down too well with Camila for obvious reasons and shortly after Austin's comments came to light, Cam tweeted, 'damn....good to know'.

In more recent times, Austin has spoken highly of Camila and following the release of her music video for 'Havana' he told seventeen, "I thought it was really cool. She did a little acting in there, which was dope. She looked really beautiful as well. She’s really doing her thing right now and I’m very, very proud of her."

