WATCH: Roman Kemp Wishes Boris Johnson The "Speediest Of Recoveries" As COVID-19 Symptoms Worsen

During Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the host said it was "unsettling" to hear the news of the Prime Minister being moved to intensive care.

Following the shocking news that Prime Minster, Boris Johnson, had been moved to an intensive care unit where he is currently receiving treatment for COVID-19, Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp shared their thoughts.

Speaking to his listeners on Tuesday, 7 April, Roman said that he found it shocking and unsettling; especially to go to sleep the night before, having heard the news about the Prime Minister.

"It's a strange day today. We are all waking up to the news that I never would've expected. We are wishing Boris Johnson the speediest of recoveries.

It was really lovely to see Instagram filled with pictures posted of him; with people all over Twitter tweeting about him," continued Roman Kemp.

"I think this news has shocked and unsettled a lot of people; us included," he said, as Sonny Jay joined in to say that he found the news so unbelievable and sad.

Roman then went on to echo Boris Johnson's words, urging his listeners to stay at home in order to help the NHS and to save lives.

On Monday, Boris Johnson was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital where he was receiving treatment as a 'precautionary' measure after his condition worsened.

A spokesperson for Number 10 said: "The PM was moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) at St Thomas' a short time ago, around 7PM.

"The decision was made by the PM's medical team after his condition worsened over the course of [Monday].

"Before he was moved, the PM asked the Foreign Secretary and First Secretary of State to deputise for him where necessary.

"The PM remains conscious at this time. He has been moved to the ICU as a precaution should he require ventilation to aid his recovery."