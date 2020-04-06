Breaking News

Prime Minister Boris Johnson Moved To Intensive Care As COVID-19 Symptoms Worsen

PM Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care. Picture: Getty Images

PM Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care in the hospital he is being treated for COVID-19 as 'a precautionary measure' after symptoms worsened, more to follow.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to an intensive care unit in St Thomas' Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment for COVID-19 as a 'precautionary' measure after his condition worsened this afternoon (Monday).

An official statement from Number 10 has been issued about Boris Johnson's move, saying his medical team made the decision in case he needs a ventilator.

A No 10 spokesperson said: " The PIM was moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) at St Thomas' a short time ago, around 7pm."

"The decision was made by the PM's medical team after his condition worsened over the course of this afternoon (Monday).

"Before he was moved, the PM asked the Foreign Secretary and First Secretary of State yo deputise for him where necessary."

"The PM remains conscious at this time. He has been moved to the ICU as a precaution should he require ventilation to aid his recovery."

More to follow as it comes.

