Zoos To Re-Open On 15 June As Many Face Permanent Closure Due To Coronavirus Lockdown

Zoos will reopen on 15 June. Picture: Getty

Zoos are among the establishments hardest hit by the effects of coronavirus lockdown, as most rely solely on ticket sales.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is apparently set to soon announce zoos, animal parks, and drive-in cinemas will be allowed to reopen from 15 June.

Zoos and other outdoor areas present a low risk of coronavirus transmission.

The PM will reportedly make the announcement at Wednesday’s daily briefing

Zoos struggled financially during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Getty

It comes following concerns many zoos and animal parks could face permanently closing due to the lack of funds over the past three months due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Chester Zoo was one animal facility at risk of permanent closure due to the effects of coronavirus.

They put out a plea to the public the week before to urge people to support its fundraising campaign following debts brought on by the lockdown closure.

Following confirmation from the government about reopening, the zoo’s chief operating officer said: “A week ago we were in despair, not knowing when we would reopen, or if we could even survive if our gates had to remain closed for much longer.

“But the unwavering support of the public, our members, those MPs who listened to us and backed our corner, and our global community has completely humbled us.

"It’s wonderful that, together, we have been heard. We’ll be forever grateful to those who lent us their voice in our moment of need.

"To them we say thank you, from the very bottom of our hearts. We are also incredibly thankful to the government for taking this step, for us, and for conservation of threatened species."

Boris Johnson’s dad Stanley Johnson is said to be among those to influence the PM’s decision to reopen zoos.

He told the tabloids: “A good zoo not only looks after the welfare of the animals, it also makes a vital contribution.”

