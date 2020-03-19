COVID-19: Who Is Classified A 'Key Worker' As Nationwide School Closures Announced

NHS workers prepare to test people for Coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images

Which jobs class you as a 'key worker' as children of these people will still be able to attend school as government announce drastic measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

As the government announces school closures for all children except those of key workers and the vulnerable amid the COVID-19 outbreak, people are wondering what jobs fall under this bracket and how they will be affected.

Although it won't be announced until Thursday which occupations are considered 'key', it is widely accepted NHS and healthcare workers, teachers, emergency service workers and supermarket delivery drivers are amongst those crucial roles.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced amid school closures, exceptions would be made for the children of key workers and children who are most vulnerable.

He said: "The scientific advice shows that the settings are safe for this small number of children attending."

The Mirror has reported headteachers have been asking parents if they work in any of the following categories

- National Health Service

- Armed forces

- Teachers and childcare staff

- Care home workers

- Social workers

- Police officers, community support, civilian staff

- Prison officer or other probation staff

- Firefighters

- Local authority planners

- Environmental health officers

- Highway Agency traffic officers

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is carrying out daily news conferences to update the nation on the latest developments on both the virus and the different measures being enforced to try and 'flatten the curve' of its spread.

Mr Johnson said in Wednesday's speech: "I can announce today that after schools shut their gates from Friday afternoon they will remain closed for most students, the vast majority of pupils, until further notice."

"The objective is ‘to slow the spread of the virus."

The PM also pledged to provide vouchers for children who receive free school meals.

Welsh GCSE school pupils sitting exams in a school hall, Wales UK. Picture: Getty

Education secretary Gavin Williamson made a separate statement about the situation in the House of Commons earlier this afternoon.

He said: "The spike of the virus is increasing at a faster pace than anticipated."

The public health benefits of schools remaining open as normal are shifting."It's also clear that schools are finding it more difficult to continue as normal as illness and self-isolation impacts on staffing levels and pupil attendance."

After schools shut their gates on Friday afternoon, they will remain closed until further notice."

