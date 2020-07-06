Twitter Teases Edit Button As Long As Everyone Wears Masks

Twitter teased an 'Edit' button for those who wore masks. Picture: Getty

Twitter announced the possibility of an 'Edit' button, as they encouraged everyone to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Twitter has been flooded with requests for an 'Edit' button ever since its conception in 2006, so the social media site thought it would do some good during the coronavirus pandemic.

Urging its 330 million monthly users to wear masks, Twitter jokingly stated from its official account that "You can have an edit button when everyone wears a mask."

While it is clearly a joke, Twitter Comms then shared the original post, adding "everyone means EVERYONE".

You can have an edit button when everyone wears a mask — Twitter (@Twitter) July 2, 2020

There is currently no way to edit posts on Twitter - users either have to endure their mistakes, or delete the post and re-upload it.

In 2015, Kim Kardashian wrote to her now-65.5 million followers, informing them that she had emailed Twitter, asking for an edit button, only for Twitter's CEO, Jack Dorsey, to say it was a "great idea".

@KimKardashian great idea! We're always looking at ways to make things faster and easier. — jack (@jack) July 25, 2015

However, five years later, and Dorsey is still denying that the 'Edit' button is currently being made for Twitter.

