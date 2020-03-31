Women Across The World Are Sewing Face Masks To Help Frontline Medical Workers

31 March 2020, 16:16

Women across the globe are making face masks for frontline medical staff
Women across the globe are making face masks for frontline medical staff. Picture: Getty

People around the globe are sewing face masks for staff at the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

As the entire world battles the coronavirus pandemic, many hospitals are running short of vital medical supplies across the globe, as well as here in the UK, as frontline staff race to ease the effects of the developing virus.

Those at the forefront of the battle are in need of PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) to ensure they can safely confront the pandemic, including face masks, gloves, and even their uniform.

Tap Here For NHS Updates On Coronavirus (COVID-19)

People Are Making Wild Partying Promises For When COVID-19 Lockdown Is Over

This is why a number of people across the world currently in lockdown are taking it upon themselves to make face masks for those who need them, and they’ve been sharing the results on social media.

A number of sewing experts have also been training volunteers how to make the masks and advising which materials to use, meaning there’s now a whole army of creatives out there helping supply medical staff with the necessities.

Some whose long-term hobby has been to sew are using their leftover fabrics to make the masks, while others are making use of materials they no longer require in their home, such as denim, bedsheets, and thick shirts.

While homemade masks aren’t as effective as surgical masks and N95 masks, they are proving to be very helpful in the major shortage currently going on.

Dr Shawn Nasseri told Express.co.uk: "They help keep the area clean and clear, so it is better than wearing nothing."

He also advised makers use tightly wove, 100 per cent cotton fabric.

The health expert continued: “To make an effective mask, layers and a tight fight are the most important parts as these can stop particles.

"Masks with a silky outer layer (if possible), middle layer of a thick, tightly woven material like nylon or cotton, and then a comfortable cotton on the inside are ideal."

Although it’s usually recommended people don’t wear face masks to protect themselves from coronavirus, those on the frontline require the masks when dealing with patients who have COVID-19.

For members of the public, regular hand-washing and practicing social-distancing is strongly advised instead of wearing the masks when going out for essentials, as they tend to be fairly loose-fitting and putting them on and taking them off repeatedly means your hands are constantly touching them.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News

Hot On Capital

A number of celebrities are showing off their cooking skills on social media

Celebs Including Lizzo And Kylie Jenner Are Sharing Their Favourite Recipes On TikTok, Instagram And YouTube
What are the best apps to help you sleep?

4 Apps To Help You Sleep If You're Struggling To Nod Off During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Britney Spears and The Tiger King's Doc Antle photographed together in 2001

Tiger King & Britney Spears's Link Is Freaking Out Fans Of The Netflix Show

TV & Film

Where are celebs including Charlie Puth & Ariana Grande in lockdown?

Charlie Puth Moves In With Parents & Where Other Celebs Are During Lockdown
James Corden made the comments at the end of his 'Late Late Show' special.

James Corden Praised For Speaking About His Experience With ‘Anxiety And Sadness’ Over Coronavirus