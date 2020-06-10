Coronavirus: Single Parents & People Living Alone Can Now Form 'Support Bubble' With Another House

10 June 2020, 17:25 | Updated: 10 June 2020, 17:54

Boris Johnson announces 'support bubble' proposals
Boris Johnson announces 'support bubble' proposals. Picture: Downing Street

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced people in England living alone or as single parents will be allowed to break social distancing with another household as a new 'support bubble'.

People living alone and single parent households in England will now be able to stay over at another household.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced in the daily coronavirus briefing from Downing Street that lockdown restrictions were being eased for 11 million people to help combat loneliness among adults who are currently on their own.

The new 'support bubble' guidelines will apply from midnight this Saturday.

It does not apply in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, nor does it apply to those who are shielding - who are meant to be isolating until the end of June apart from being able to meet one other person outside their home.

It's also only meant for single parents whose children are all under 18.

"All those in a support bubble will be able to act as if they live in the same household, meaning they can spend time together inside each others' homes and do not need to stay two metres apart," the Prime Minister said.

"I want to stress that support bubbles must be exclusive, meaning you can't switch the household you are in a bubble with or connect with multiple households," he stressed.

Markings on the pavement advises pedestrians to stay two meters (2M) apart
Markings on the pavement advises pedestrians to stay two meters (2M) apart. Picture: Getty

The new rule is "not designed for people who don't qualify to start meeting inside because that remains against the law".

If any person in the 'support bubble' develops COVID-19 symptoms then all of those in the bubble will need to follow the government's usual self-isolation advice.

