Rita Ora Launches 'Stop The Spread’ Merchandise With All Proceeds Going To Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund

Rita Ora made the announcement on Instagram. Picture: instagram

Rita Ora’s ’Stop The Spread’ merchandise is available online now.

Rita Ora has teamed up the World Health Organisation to launch ‘Stop The Spread’ merchandise, with all proceeds going to Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fun.

The ‘How To Be Lonely’ singer announced the news in a lengthy Instagram post on Friday morning.

Visit the NHS site for the latest information and advice about Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Celebrities And Coronavirus: Ariana Grande & Taylor Swift Lead Important Messages

She revealed she designed a symbol ‘to remind us all that we have a battle to fight together’.

Her post read: “Covid-19 is impacting the world in a way none of us could have imagined.

“Over the last few months we have watched this virus spread throughout the world not quite understanding its impact. I think by now we all understand that this is something that is having and will continue to have devastating effects on everyone.

“We all have a part to play in helping to stop the spread.

“Thinking about what I can do to try and help, I reached out to Sir Bob Geldof for advice on how best to make any kind of difference. Bob was beyond gracious, as of course he has been the master of mobilising young people all his life.

“The first idea was to design a symbol to remind us all that we have a battle to fight together. After working on this symbol, I sent it to the @UNFoundation, who helped set up the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation @WHO. I started discussing with them how we could work together, to encourage people to unite to combat as much as we can the spread of this virus. There are simple things we can all do to make a difference.

“To create as much awareness as we can, we are launching this symbol and an instruction page to offer some guidance from, and with support of the WHO. We have made available some simple merchandise with all proceeds going directly to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

'Stop The Spread' merchandise is available online now. Picture: Stop The Spread

“We would love you to buy whatever you can afford or make a small donation, but I wanted you to know that if that is not possible for you even sharing or posting the symbol will help.

“Please - Stop the Spread. Play Your Part!”

The merchandise is available to buy online now. Visit stopthespread.shop.