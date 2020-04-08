Who Is Hosting 'One World: Home Together' As Three US Talks Show Hosts Unite For Concert

Talk show hosts unite to present 'One World: Home Together' event. Picture: Getty Images

Here's who will be hosting the Global Citizen 'One World: Home Together' as Jimmy Fallon announces he and two other talk show hosts will come together for the event raising money to fight COVID-19.

As the date of Global Citizen and World Health Organisation's (WHO) One World: Home Together, is announced to help entertain people during the COVID-19 pandemic, three of the US's biggest chat show hosts are 'putting ratings aside' to join forces to present the global event.

Described as 'a Global Special to support healthcare workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic', the event will take place on April 18th and features a star-studded line up of artists due to perform, including Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lady Gaga, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

So, who is hosting the event that will be broadcast to millions across the world to celebrate our global community?

Lady Gaga appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2015. Picture: Getty

Who is hosting One World: Home Together?

Jimmy Fallon, host of The Tonight Show, revealed on a FaceTime chat with Lady Gaga, who has been tasked with putting together the line-up for the huge event, that he, Stephen Colbert (The Late Show) and Jimmy Kimmel (Jimmy Kimmel Live!) the three biggest talk show hosts in the country, will be uniting to host together.

"I am co-hosting it with Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel, I'm very excited bout it, a lot of big names."

"It's gonna be an epic, epic event."

Elsewhere on Gaga and Fallon's chat, she FaceTimed Apple CEO, Tim Cook, who pledged $10M to the fund, which she says won't be a live charity event, instead, they'll be raising the money beforehand, and the concert is just for people to enjoy.

Jimmy Kimmel will co-host 'One World: Home Together'. Picture: Getty

So far, there's been over $35M raised, and we're sure there's plenty more to come!

Gaga said: “It continues to blow my mind to watch the triumphant bravery of healthcare professionals and others working tirelessly to do their part.”

For more information about the event, WHO or Global Citizen, visit their website.

