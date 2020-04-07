7 Hilarious Memes For People Spending Their Birthday In Quarantine

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, people have had to spend their birthdays in lockdown. Picture: TikTok

A lot of people are having to self-isolate for their birthdays due to the COVID-19 outbreak rather than go out as planned, and we’ve rounded up some of the best memes to keep you in high spirits during this time.

The coronavirus pandemic means that quarantine is in full-effect and people are having to cancel their birthday plans.

Some families have even gone to measures to have social distancing parties by cutting the cake over FaceTime or gone as far as turning their living rooms into a club.

As the weeks go by, a lot of people have taken to social media to talk about having to celebrate their birthdays in self-isolation and come up with some seriously hilarious memes.

From TikTok videos to relatable quotes, here are seven of the funniest memes going around for those growing a year older during these times.

For anyone who’s had or having a birthday during lockdown. pic.twitter.com/MQJAXGTOXL — Teddy (@MrTeddyTedster) April 3, 2020

In true Anne-Marie style, this dog has the right idea by popping on a party hat and blasting 'Birthday' while strutting down the room and we are so here for it!

When it’s your birthday, but all your friends are in quarantine 😂 pic.twitter.com/UNTPTW7Lhf — Sam Watson 🐍💛💜 (@Deplorable_Samm) April 6, 2020

In the world of totally relatable memes, this is definitely on the list. We almost get a Bridget Jones 'All by Myself' vibe from it.

If there was a picture to sum up how people felt about their long-term planning for birthdays going to waste, it would absolutely be this.

The right way to blow out your birthday candles during this virus 🦠 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/sNw6CuuvZx — alma (@almallamas_) March 31, 2020

We have no choice but to Stan someone who knows how to get creative with blowing their candles out and preventing the spread of germs at the same time.

Birthdays in 2020 be like pic.twitter.com/sF0InrgtZZ — CoronaVirus Memes (@TheCoronaMemes) April 7, 2020

Having a Zoom meeting for your birthday dinner is honestly genius - putting the social in social distancing.

The coronavirus when I sue her for making me have a quarantine birthday this year pic.twitter.com/UUEKUtXDwl — kendrick (@kenizales) April 6, 2020

There's something about an edited meme that makes it more hilarious - 10/10, the effort is much appreciated.

My parents had their birthday during lockdown so I took them out to celebrate 😂🥰 pic.twitter.com/4IICqVSjGl — mariam (@ACrackkHead) April 6, 2020

Having your birthday during lockdown isn't so bad when you can still have the full-effects of a three course meal.

