Key Workers Will Be First To Trial New Coronavirus Tracking App

5 May 2020, 11:20

Key workers will be the first to trial the new coronavirus tracking app
Key workers will be the first to trial the new coronavirus tracking app. Picture: PA / Getty

An NHS app aiming to tackle the spread of coronavirus will be trialled first among key workers.

The new NHS app which tracks the spread of coronavirus is being tested in the Isle of Wight, where key workers will be the first to test it.

Council and healthcare workers will be the first to try the app, which contacts people to let them know if they’ve been in close proximity to someone who’s tested positive for coronavirus.

Tap Here For NHS Updates On Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Coronavirus: Why You’re Having Vivid Dreams During Quarantine

If the trial is successful on the Isle of Wight it could be rolled out for nationwide use in the coming weeks.

The coronavirus tracing app is being trialled in the Isle of Wight
The coronavirus tracing app is being trialled in the Isle of Wight. Picture: PA

After key workers trial the app themselves, the rest of the island will be able to download it from Thursday.

The app is part of the government’s plan to ease lockdown restrictions.

It will also rely heavily on widespread testing and contact tracing to monitor the spread of the virus and hopefully reduce future outbreaks.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said residents on the Isle of Wight had “huge enthusiasm” for the trial.

He said: “By downloading the app, you are protecting your own health, you are protecting the health of your loved ones and the health of your community.

"Where the Isle of Wight goes, Britain follows."

Alongside the app, the government have also hired an “army” of human contact tracers to establish where the disease is spreading.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More About COVID-19...

See more More About COVID-19...

Coronavirus Latest

Coronavirus Latest

Kate Garraway spent her birthday without her husband as he continues to battle coronavirus

Kate Garraway Says Birthday Without Husband Derek ‘Was A Tough One’ As He Continues Coronavirus Battle In Intensive Care
Boris Johnson will be giving an update on the plans to ease the lockdown measures

When Is Boris Johnson’s Next Coronavirus Lockdown Announcement?

The NHS coronavirus tracking app will be trialled by key workers first

Coronavirus: What Is The NHS Contact-Tracing App & How Do You Get It?

The coronavirus pandemic is causing some people to have strange dreams

Coronavirus: Why You’re Having Vivid Dreams During Quarantine

Joe Wicks's wife Rosie Jones becomes teaching assistant whilst he is in a sling

Joe Wicks PE Lessons Return Thanks To Wife Rosie Whilst He Recovers From Surgery

James Corden is personally paying furloughed staff

James Corden Pays Furloughed Staff's Salaries From His Own Pocket

TV & Film

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive
Paloma Faith spoke about how she recorded The Crooner Sessions

WATCH: Paloma Faith Explains The Difficulty Of Filming The Crooner Sessions With Gary Barlow
Exclusive
Colonel Tom Moore thanked The Weeknd for supporting his single

WATCH: Colonel Tom Moore Thanks "Great" The Weeknd For Supporting His Song

The Weeknd

Exclusive
Francesca Farago is considering marrying Harry Jowsey via video call

WATCH: Too Hot To Handle's Francesca Considering Marrying Harry Via Video Call

TV & Film

Exclusive
Demi Lovato praised "important" boyfriend, before introducing him to Sam Smith

WATCH: Demi Lovato Introduced "Very Important" Boyfriend To Sam Smith

Demi Lovato

Exclusive
Ricky Gervais called out celebrities for moaning during lockdown

WATCH: Ricky Gervais Calls Out Celebrities That Complain During Lockdown

Exclusive
Charlie Puth premieres new song 'Sick'

Charlie Puth Premiered His New Song 'Sick' From His 'Quarantine Album'