JD Wetherspoon Confirms That Its Pubs Will Reopen On 4 July

Pubs can reopen from 4 July. Picture: PA images

JD Wetherspoon have confirmed that is pubs will reopen on 4 July.

JD Wetherspoon bosses have announced that its pubs will reopen next month.

The announcement comes hours after Boris Johnson gave pubs the green light in Parliament.

Boris Johnson Announces All Schools In England Will Reopen Fully In September

Boris Johnson gave the green light for pubs to reopen in Parliament. Picture: PA images

Wetherspoon chairman, Tim Martin, said: "We are extremely pleased that pubs are reopening on 4 July after a long hiatus.

"We are going to discuss the precise government proposals with our pub managers and staff before we comment further on the details."

The pubs will look a little different, as safety measures will now be in place.

Venues will have stickers placed on furniture to remind people not to move tables and chairs closer together and hand sanitisers will be positioned on walls for both staff and customers to use.

Perspex screens have also been fitted at tills and customers will be encouraged to take advantage of the table service on offer by using the Wetherspoons app.

Press officer Eddie Gershon told a tabloid: "We are also issuing all bar and kitchen staff with PPE.

"The government has not said whether they have to wear them so we've bought the millions of equipment and that's part of the initial £11million investment.

"We will wait for government guidelines on whether staff have to use it or they can choose to wear it - but it will be there as and when pubs open."

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!