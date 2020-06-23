JD Wetherspoon Confirms That Its Pubs Will Reopen On 4 July

23 June 2020, 17:12

Pubs can reopen from 4 July.
Pubs can reopen from 4 July. Picture: PA images

JD Wetherspoon have confirmed that is pubs will reopen on 4 July.

JD Wetherspoon bosses have announced that its pubs will reopen next month.

The announcement comes hours after Boris Johnson gave pubs the green light in Parliament.

Boris Johnson Announces All Schools In England Will Reopen Fully In September

Boris Johnson gave the green light for pubs to reopen in Parliament.
Boris Johnson gave the green light for pubs to reopen in Parliament. Picture: PA images

Wetherspoon chairman, Tim Martin, said: "We are extremely pleased that pubs are reopening on 4 July after a long hiatus.

"We are going to discuss the precise government proposals with our pub managers and staff before we comment further on the details."

The pubs will look a little different, as safety measures will now be in place.

Venues will have stickers placed on furniture to remind people not to move tables and chairs closer together and hand sanitisers will be positioned on walls for both staff and customers to use.

Perspex screens have also been fitted at tills and customers will be encouraged to take advantage of the table service on offer by using the Wetherspoons app.

Press officer Eddie Gershon told a tabloid: "We are also issuing all bar and kitchen staff with PPE.

"The government has not said whether they have to wear them so we've bought the millions of equipment and that's part of the initial £11million investment.

"We will wait for government guidelines on whether staff have to use it or they can choose to wear it - but it will be there as and when pubs open."

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More About COVID-19...

See more More About COVID-19...

Coronavirus Latest

Coronavirus Latest

The Prime Minister announced the lockdown changes that will take place on July 4

Boris Johnson Speech: Pubs & Hairdressers Can Reopen On July 4 But Gyms & Nightclubs Must Remain Closed
Flight companies sell seats for less than a tenner for July flights

COVID-19: Do Flight Prices Show Flying Won't Be As Expensive As Everyone Feared?

Boris Johnson announced schools will reopen in England in September

Boris Johnson Announces All Schools In England Will Reopen Fully In September

Many people are anxious about leaving lockdown

Why You Might Be Feeling Post-Lockdown Anxiety And How To Manage It

Disneyland Paris will reopen next month.

Disneyland Paris Announces Reopening Date

Pubs could re-open from 4 July

Boris Johnson To Announce Tomorrow When Pubs Can Reopen

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter

Exclusive
RAYE shared her support for #BlackLivesMatter protestors

WATCH: RAYE Praises "Mind-Blowing" Protesters Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement

Exclusive
KSI shared his thoughts about the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: KSI Admits He "Has To Work Twice As Hard As A White Person" During #BlackLivesMatter Movement
Exclusive
Niall Horan has sent Sam Fischer topless videos

WATCH: Sam Fischer And Niall Horan Send Each Other Topless Videos

Exclusive
Sigala announced his collaboration with James Arthur

WATCH: Sigala Praises James Arthur Ahead Of Upcoming Collaboration

Sigala

Exclusive
Jesy Nelson explained what she does when she forgets lyrics

WATCH: Jesy Nelson Shares Hack She Uses For When She Forgets Lyrics On Stage

Little Mix