How Long Is COVID-19 Lockdown Going To Last As Government Likely To Extend Period

When will the UK lockdown end as Matt Hancock looks to vaccine for exit. Picture: Getty Images

As the government review lockdown measures in the UK, when can we expect restrictions eased and when will be allowed to out in public 'normally' again?

As the UK and much of the world is in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is wondering when restrictions will ease and life may return to some normality as the government are set to review the situation.

How Do I Donate To Captain Tom Moore’s NHS Fundraiser? 99-Year-Old Army Veteran Has Raised £12million So Far

As the uncertainty continues, it is unlikely the government, at the advise of scientists and experts, will lift the lockdown anytime soon.

Shadow Health Secretary, Jonathon Ashworth, told the BBC on 16th April he believed a 'three week extension' to the lockdown would be 'reasonable.'

However, health minister Nadine Dorries landed herself in hot water when saying there will be no easing of the lockdown until a vaccine is found, which many are saying could take up to 18 months.

The politician, who has recently recovered from COVID-19, wrote: "There is only one way we can 'exit' full lockdown and that is when we have vaccine."

"Until then, we need to find ways we can adapt society and strike a balance between the health of the nation and our economy."

Journalists should stop asking about an ‘exit strategy.’ There is only one way we can ‘exit’ full lockdown and that is when we have a vaccine. Until then, we need to find ways we can adapt society and strike a balance between the health of the nation and our economy . #COVID19 — Nadine Dorries 🇬🇧 (@NadineDorries) April 15, 2020

She was forced to clear up her comments after the likes of Piers Morgan leapt on her statement, calling it an 'astonishing break from other government statements'.

Nadia explained there was more than 'one type' of lockdown.

She wrote: "There is more than one lockdown. Full, or the introduction of a relaxation/easement strategy - eventually to a full exit."

There is more than one lockdown. Full, or the introduction of a relaxation/easement strategy - eventually ➡️ to a full exit.



You were the one demanding a full lockdown. You have a responsibility to talk rationally about the consequences and a realistic way out. https://t.co/xvvIL3BCxg — Nadine Dorries 🇬🇧 (@NadineDorries) April 16, 2020

Currently, there's been no date, month, or even predicted timelines provided for when the lockdown could lift, because even the government aren't sure how the situation will ultimately play out, with all of their efforts directed to 'flattening the curve' at present.

There has also been a lot of talk about the nation having a clear outline for an 'exit strategy', which others have criticised as 'too soon' to be talking about.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Coronavirus News