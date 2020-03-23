What Is Houseparty App? How Do You Use The Popular Video Chat Platform People Are Praising In Self-Isolation?

Houseparty has been downloaded more whilst people have been in quarantine. Picture: Houseparty/HeadsUp!

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Houseparty app has seen a spike in downloads as people are practising social-distancing.

The COVID-19 pandemic means that people are having to self-isolate, which effectively means social distancing is at an all-time high.

However, in the days of social media, people have been downloading the Houseparty app to stay in contact with their loved ones, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

But what is the video chatting app and how do I use it? Here’s what we know…

What is Houseparty?

Similar to Snapchat mixed with FaceTime/Skype, Houseparty is a video chatting app where you can connect with your contacts and start a group call.

However, the difference is that it is similar to a gaming platform as you can also play games with your friends during the call.

How do you use it?

All you need to do is download the app and it will allow you to connect with your friends - either through an invitation or linking your contacts through social media or your phone book.

Once you have connected, you’ll be able to see who is online or ‘in the house’.

Houseparty allows you to add contacts through social media apps. Picture: Houseparty

How many people can you video call?

The catch is that you can have only up to eight people in one call at one time.

What is a facemail?

The facemail feature lets you leave voicemail but in the form of a video message, for a friend.

You hold down to record the message, like on Snapchat, and they will see it whenever the next log into the app.

You can leave video messages for your friends when they're offline. Picture: Houseparty

What games can you play on it?

The app hosts games such as Heads Up!, Trivia and Quick Draw.

