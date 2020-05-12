UK’s Furlough Scheme Extended Until End Of October

12 May 2020, 13:12 | Updated: 12 May 2020, 13:22

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has confirmed the government's coronavirus furlough scheme has been extended until October.

The government is continuing to support businesses unable to keep on their staff amid the coronavirus pandemic by extending the furlough scheme for a further four months.

Rishi Sunak said employees on furlough will continue to receive 80 per cent of their monthly wages, up to £2,500.

Can I Meet My Friends And Family In The Park?

However, from August onwards the government will ask businesses to start “sharing the cost” of the scheme.

Rishi Sunak confirmed the extension of the UK furlough scheme
Rishi Sunak confirmed the extension of the UK furlough scheme. Picture: PA

7.5 million employees are now covered by the scheme.

The Chancellor explained that from August, the scheme would continue to support all sectors across the UK but with greater flexibility in order to support the transition back to work.

In the later months, the scheme will allow employees to return part-time.

Sunak told MPs in Parliament today: “Until the end of July, there will be no changes... From August to October, the scheme will continue... but with greater flexibility to support the transition back to work.”

The extension of the scheme is a month longer than had initially been expected.

Millions across the UK are on the government's furlough scheme
Millions across the UK are on the government's furlough scheme. Picture: Getty

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his "roadmap" plan to ease the nation out of lockdown.

Boris Johnson has said there will be no immediate end to the UK's lockdown in a key address to the nation.

The Prime Minister announced the "first, careful steps" to ease restrictions, permitting "unlimited amounts of outdoor exercise" from Wednesday and allowing members of the same household to sit in parks and play sports.

"You can sit in the sun in your local park, you can drive to other destinations, you can even play sports but only with members of your own household," Mr Johnson said, warning that people must still "obey the rules on social distancing."

The Prime Minister emphasised that the conditions to completely relax the lockdown have not yet been met.

Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To Play Capital!

More About COVID-19...

See more More About COVID-19...

Coronavirus Latest

Coronavirus Latest

Can I meet up with my friends and family in the park?

Can I Meet My Friends And Family In The Park?

Boris Johnson made the comments in the Houses of Parliament.

Parents Without Childcare Should Not Be Expected To Return To Work, Says Boris Johnson

Government urges public to cover face in public wherever possible

COVID-19: UK Urged To Wear Face Masks As Boris Johnson Unveils Lockdown Exit Strategy

The Premier League is set to resume, according to the government's roadmap document

The Premier League Can Return Next Month As Government Gives Green Light

UK hairdressers have been closed since March. But when will they reopen their doors?

When Will Hairdressers Reopen In UK?

New government rules will be put in place on Wednesday allowing outdoor sports with members of your household

Coronavirus: What Sports Can I Play During Lockdown In New Guidelines?

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive
Jesy Nelson explained what she does when she forgets lyrics

WATCH: Jesy Nelson Shares Hack She Uses For When She Forgets Lyrics On Stage

Little Mix

Exclusive
Jess Glynne picks her favourite Summertime Ball performance

WATCH: Jess Glynne Looks Back On Her Favourite Capital's Summertime Ball Performance

Jess Glynne

Exclusive
Paloma Faith spoke about how she recorded The Crooner Sessions

WATCH: Paloma Faith Explains The Difficulty Of Filming The Crooner Sessions With Gary Barlow
Exclusive
Colonel Tom Moore thanked The Weeknd for supporting his single

WATCH: Colonel Tom Moore Thanks "Great" The Weeknd For Supporting His Song

The Weeknd

Exclusive
Francesca Farago is considering marrying Harry Jowsey via video call

WATCH: Too Hot To Handle's Francesca Considering Marrying Harry Via Video Call

TV & Film

Exclusive
Demi Lovato praised "important" boyfriend, before introducing him to Sam Smith

WATCH: Demi Lovato Introduced "Very Important" Boyfriend To Sam Smith

Demi Lovato