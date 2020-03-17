People Are Making '19 For COVID-19' Lists To Keep Happy Whilst Working From Home

If you're self-isolating or adjusting to working from home, starting your own '19 for COVID-19' list of little things you want to achieve during this time of coronavirus is a great way to keep yourself feeling good.

It's a difficult and uncertain time for everyone at the moment as the coronavirus outbreak takes hold around the world.

It means lots of us are having to self-isolate to protect others or are adjusting to working from home for the very first time.

We're on the look out for tips and tricks to stay happy and positive during this period and there's a great recommendation from the 'Happier with Gretchen Rubin' podcast that's fairly easy to get on board with - creating a '19 for COVID-19' list.

This is basically like the sort of resolutions list you might make at the start of the year of things you want to achieve over the coming twelve months... but reimagined for the current situation we're in.

So nineteen little jobs or activities you want to achieve whilst you're staying indoors and avoiding social contact.

It could be "clearing out the backyard, teaching your dogs tricks or ways to cut expenses in the future," suggests Gretchen, "or an online certification that'll make you a better job candidate in the future once this is all over."

"It could be fun things, it could be serious things, it could be related to health or relationships," the host continues.

If creating a list like this isn't your sort of thing, the special coronavirus episode of the podcast has a load of other suggestions for ways to stay calm and happier with everything else that's going on right now.

Alternatively, we've come up with a bunch of other recommendations for how to protect your mental health at the moment.

You might want to stick on all the One Direction boys' solo albums, for example, or download the Calm app to try out guided meditation or breathing techniques to help you relax - it's totally up to you.

