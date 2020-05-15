COVID-19: Ben Shephard Updates GMB Viewers On Kate Garraway's Husband In Coma

15 May 2020, 10:55 | Updated: 15 May 2020, 15:10

Ben Shephard shares emotional message from Kate Garraway amid husband's Coronavirus battle
Ben Shephard shares emotional message from Kate Garraway amid husband's Coronavirus battle. Picture: GMB/Getty Images

GMB presenter Ben Shephard has updated viewers about co-host Kat Garraway's husband, Derek Draper, who is said to be in a critical condition whilst battling COVID-19.

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway has updated worried fans about her husband, Derek Draper, who is currently 'unresponsive' in intensive care whilst battling Coronavirus, saying she knows he can hear her and their children's voices whilst in a coma.

Kate Garraway's Husband Derek Draper Fighting For His Life After Contracting COVID-19

Her co-host, Ben Shephard, addressed Kate's heartbreaking situation on GMB, saying: "A lot of you have been asking how Kate, Darcey, and Billy are, and Derek. We can update you because Kate did last night on her Instagram."

Ben then read an uplifting message Kate, 53, posted to her Instagram along with a video of her on FaceTime to her husband during the weekly Clap for our Carers celebration to let him hear the community spirit.

He said: "She's been doing this and a lot of people can share thoughts with their loved ones. The feedback we've had from people in comas has been that they can hear things."

View this post on Instagram

So our #nhsclap was a little different tonight. We still clapped & cheered as much as ever but I couldn’t film on my phone as had Derek on FaceTime throughout! - ofcourse we can’t KNOW but I believe he can hear us & thought at least the incredible @nhs team’s looking after him would hear a fraction of our gratitude. Billy made this for his Dad’s carers to show how much he means to our family & to say thank you for fighting to bring him back to us. I am hoping they will let Derek have it by his bed. But even if they can’t THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts - you are superheroes . Love to all in these terrible times - the separation from loved ones whatever the reason is so tough . #staystrong #staypositive #keephopealive

A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) on

Kate's message read: "So our #nhsclap was a little different tonight. We still clapped & cheered as much as ever but I couldn’t film on my phone as had Derek on FaceTime throughout!

"Of course we can’t KNOW but I believe he can hear us & thought at least the incredible @nhs team’s looking after him would hear a fraction of our gratitude."

"Love to all in these terrible times - the separation from loved ones whatever the reason is so tough."

It was first reported Derek had fallen ill with Coronavirus back in early April, and still in a coma and on a ventilator in intensive care more than seven weeks later.

