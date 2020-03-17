UK Government Unveils £330 Billion Business Loan Package Plan to Support Economy Amid Coronavirus Epidemic

17 March 2020, 18:51

Boris Johnson is leading daily conferences.
Boris Johnson is leading daily conferences. Picture: PA

UK government promises £330 billion to support business through the Coronavirus epidemic.

The UK government has pledged to loan businesses £330 billion to stop them from going bankrupt during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Visit the NHS site for the latest information and advise about Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Celebrities With Coronavirus: Game Of Thrones's Kristofer Hivju, Idris Elba & Tom Hanks Test Positive

Chancellor Rishi Sunak made the announcement during a press conference alongside Boris Johnson.

He said: "Today I am making available an initial £330 billion of guarantees, equivalent to 15% of our GDP.

"That means any business who needs access to cash to pay their rent, their salaries, suppliers, or purchase stock, will be able to access a government-backed loan or credit on attractive terms.

“If demand is greater than the £330 billion I am making available today, I will go further and provide as much capacity as required.

"I said whatever it takes, and I meant it."

The Chancellor went on to insist he will announce new measures to ’support people’s financial security’ in the coming days.

He added: “In the coming days I will go much further to support people’s financial security.

“In particular, I will work with trade unions and business groups to urgently develop new forms of employment support to help protect people’s jobs and their incomes through this period.”

More conferences will be held to update the public in the coming days.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News

Hot On Capital

People are making '19 for COVID-19' lists

People Are Making '19 For COVID-19' Lists To Keep Happy Whilst Working From Home
How to structure your working day if you're working from home

Working From Home? How To Structure Your Day

Features

Dare Me is hitting our screens this week

Netflix 'Dare Me': Will There Be A Season 2?

TV & Film

Netflix cheerleading drama stars 'The Get Down' actress Herizon Guardiola

Who Is Herizen Guardiola In Netflix's Dare Me? Addy Hanlon Actress's Age, Instagram & Previous Roles

TV & Film

Marlo Kelly plays Beth Cassidy on Netflix's Dare Me

Netflix Dare Me: Who is Marlo Kelly? Meet The Actress Who Plays Beth Cassidy

TV & Film