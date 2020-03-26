Clap For NHS Workers: When Is The 'Clap For Our Carers' It And What Time?

The nation will show support for NHS workers in a mass round of applause. Picture: Getty

Millions of us across the nation will clap for NHS workers to show support for those on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tonight Capital, like millions of people across the UK, will be applauding doctors, nurses, carers, and everyone else at the forefront of battling the coronavirus, clapping and cheering from our homes to say thank you for everything they are doing and the risks they are taking.

While many of us feel like our lives are on pause as we self-isolate and social-distance in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus, NHS staff and those at the frontline of the battle are busier than ever to help protect the lives of everyone.

When is the ‘clap for NHS workers’?

Capital and our sister stations will be getting involved in applauding our NHS heroes. Picture: Global

The mass round of applause for the NHS will take place tonight (Thursday 26 March).

The nationwide message of support comes four days after Boris Johnson instructed the general public to ‘stay at home’ to ‘protect the NHS and save lives’.

Since then, everyone who is able to has been working from home and only key workers are permitted to travel to and from work.

It also comes just over a week after all the schools in the country were told to close.

What time is the NHS applause?

The ‘clap for our carers’ will take place tonight (Thursday 26 March) at 8pm, so make sure you take a moment to applaud our NHS heroes.

Put on Capital, turn your radio up, open your windows and front doors, stand on your balcony or in the garden, and show your support.

