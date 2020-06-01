Britons Will Be Able To Holiday In Greece But Are Subject To Special Safety Precautions

Britons to be allowed to holiday in Greece with safety precautions in place. Picture: Getty Images

British people will now be allowed to travel to Greece as the country changed its stance over the weekend- however, as they're coming from a 'high risk' country, will be subject to tests and quarantining.

Briton's will now be allowed to holiday in Greece when they re-open their borders to tourism on June 15h, however, citizens will be subject to COVID-19 tests on arrival and made to quarantine for a week- or even a fortnight.

As Greece adds Britain to their fly list, AFP reports 'it will now depend on airport of origin, not country (of origin)' when determining what action someone has to take- for example, Edinburgh Airport is not on the high-risk terminals, but Gatwick, Heathrow and Stansted are, with a total of 13 in Britain.

Coast of Greece during lockdown 2020. Picture: Getty Images

The ministry of foreign affairs announced: "If you originate from an airport on the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) affected area list, then you will be tested upon arrival."

"If the test is negative, then the passenger self-quarantines for 7 days. If the test is positive, the passenger is quarantined under supervision for 14 days."

The rules also apply for airports in certain areas of France, Spain and Italy.

There are also restrictions on where you can fly in Greece, from June 15 to 30, flights will only be allowed into Athens and Thessaloniki where as other regional and island airports will open on July 1.

The ministry continued to say: "An overnight stay at a designated hotel is required. If the test is negative then the passenger self-quarantines for seven days. If the test is positive, the passenger is quarantined under supervision for 14 days."

Greece's economy heavily relies on the tourism industry with it making up a reported 20% of its economy and as many as 350,000 jobs in the country as reliant on it, according to the Tourism Ministry.

