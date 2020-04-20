Scientists Are Developing A 20 Minute COVID-19 Test Which Could Be 'Weeks Away'

20 April 2020, 14:15

A quicker COVID-19 test could be rolled out in a matter of weeks
A quicker COVID-19 test could be rolled out in a matter of weeks. Picture: Getty Images

Scientists at the University of South Wales are developing a COVID-19 test that takes just 20 minutes and could be rolled out in a matter of weeks.

A Coronavirus test that takes just 20 minutes is reportedly a matter of weeks away, according to scientists at the University of South Wales, with the current test taking 90 minutes.

Can You Walk Your Dog During COVID-19 Lockdown As Police Announce 'Reasonable Excuses' To Leave House

Sky News reports the test being developed by scientists looks to cut 70 minutes off the current testing time, and by using different chemicals than the current tests, are hoping to sidestep the 'global bottleneck' for kits.

Dr Emma Hayhurst, from the University of South Wales, said: "The key things about the test is that it's quicker, it requires less sample processing and also it doesn't use the same chemical mixture."

The government announced its COVID-19 testing targets were 25,000 per day by mid-April and 100,000 per day by the end of the month.

However, they have struggled to meet this target, and around 21,000 per day are being tested.

This news comes as the government has extended the national lockdown for at least three weeks and the national conversation turns to 'when life will return to normal.'

The government are yet to announced the measures that will bring the country out of lockdown, but scientific advisers have apparently put forward a ‘traffic light system’ approach in lifting the current restrictions.

This would see parts of the UK re-opening at different stages, a ‘red stage’ seeing non-essential shops and ‘low risk’ businesses such as hairdressers and salons opening first, and things like pubs opening last.

> Download Our App For All The Latest COVID-19 News

More About COVID-19...

See more More About COVID-19...

Coronavirus Latest

Coronavirus Latest

UK schools have been rumoured to be opening before summer

Will Schools Be Open In May? The Potential Dates Children Can Go Back, Revealed

Love Island could be hosted in the UK instead of Mallorca

Love Island 2020 And I'm A Celebrity In Talks To Be Filmed In The UK Due To Coronavirus

TV & Film

JLS host free concert for NHS and frontline staff

JLS Are Hosting A Free Concert For NHS & Frontline Staff- How To Get Tickets!

The phases of lockdown lifting in the UK are under discussion

What Are The Phases Of Lockdown Lifting In The UK? The ‘Traffic Light System’ Submitted To The Government Which Could Ease Restrictions
How much money did One World Together At Home raise?

One World Together At Home: How Much Money Was Raised & Where Is The Money Going?

Can you still walk your dog during COVID-19 lockdown in the UK?

Can You Walk Your Dog During COVID-19 Lockdown As Police Announce 'Reasonable Excuses' To Leave House

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive
JP Saxe and Julia Michaels sang an exclusive version of their new hit

WATCH: JP Saxe & Julia Michaels Perform 'If the World Was Ending' From Their Home

Videos

Exclusive
David Guetta has been writing music during lockdown

WATCH: David Guetta Has Been Writing A Song-A-Day Whilst In Lockdown

David Guetta

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld pitched herself to join Little Mix

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Auditions To Be Little Mix's Fifth Member

Little Mix

Exclusive
Tiger King's Joe Exotic didn't sing his songs

Tiger King's Rick Kirkham Confirms Joe Exotic Didn't Sing Any Of His Songs

TV & Film

Exclusive
Jax Jones remixed Roman Kemp's Tiger King impression

WATCH: Jax Jones Remixed Roman Kemp's Joe Exotic Impression

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards said isolating with her boyfriend was "interesting"

WATCH: Perrie Edwards Talks About Self-Isolating With Her Boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Little Mix