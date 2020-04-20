Scientists Are Developing A 20 Minute COVID-19 Test Which Could Be 'Weeks Away'

A quicker COVID-19 test could be rolled out in a matter of weeks. Picture: Getty Images

Scientists at the University of South Wales are developing a COVID-19 test that takes just 20 minutes and could be rolled out in a matter of weeks.

A Coronavirus test that takes just 20 minutes is reportedly a matter of weeks away, according to scientists at the University of South Wales, with the current test taking 90 minutes.

Sky News reports the test being developed by scientists looks to cut 70 minutes off the current testing time, and by using different chemicals than the current tests, are hoping to sidestep the 'global bottleneck' for kits.

Dr Emma Hayhurst, from the University of South Wales, said: "The key things about the test is that it's quicker, it requires less sample processing and also it doesn't use the same chemical mixture."

The government announced its COVID-19 testing targets were 25,000 per day by mid-April and 100,000 per day by the end of the month.

However, they have struggled to meet this target, and around 21,000 per day are being tested.

This news comes as the government has extended the national lockdown for at least three weeks and the national conversation turns to 'when life will return to normal.'

The government are yet to announced the measures that will bring the country out of lockdown, but scientific advisers have apparently put forward a ‘traffic light system’ approach in lifting the current restrictions.

This would see parts of the UK re-opening at different stages, a ‘red stage’ seeing non-essential shops and ‘low risk’ businesses such as hairdressers and salons opening first, and things like pubs opening last.

