Olly Murs – ‘Dear Darlin’’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

Olly hit all 16,000 of you in the feels with his love ballad ‘Dear Darlin’’ at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball.

We don’t blame you if you felt every emotion possible during Olly Murs’ Jingle Bell Ball set – from high energy party tracks to this emotive love ballad, there was something for everyone.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

Olly changed the mood when he slowed it down to perform ‘Dear Darlin’’ – and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

We love how versatile he is as a perfomer – so make sure you have the tissues ready before you click play on the video above!

Olly Murs – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Moves’

‘Troublemaker’

‘Dear Darlin’’

‘Dance With Me Tonight’

‘Wrapped Up’

Olly Murs on stage. Picture: PA

Olly Murs – ‘Dear Darlin’’ Lyrics

Dear darlin’, please excuse my writing.

I can’t stop my hands from shaking

'Cause I’m cold and alone tonight.

I miss you and nothing hurts like no you.

And no one understands what we went through.

It was short. It was sweet. We tried.

And if my words break through the wall

And meet you at your door,

All I can say is “Girl, I mean them all.”

Dear darlin’, please excuse my writing.

I can’t stop my hands from shaking

'Cause I’m cold and alone tonight.

I miss you and nothing hurts like no you.

And no one understands what we went through.

It was short. It was sweet. We tried. We tried.

[Woman:] I understand where he's coming from.

Been thinking about the bar we drank in.

Feeling like the sofa was sinking.

I was warm in the hold of your eyes.

So if my words break through the wall

To meet you at your door,

All I can say is “Girl, I mean them all.”

Dear darlin’, please excuse my writing.

I can’t stop my hands from shaking

'Cause I’m cold and alone tonight.

I miss you and nothing hurts like no you.

And no one understands what we went through.

It was short. It was sweet. We tried.

Oh I can't cope. These arms are yours to hold.

And I miss you and nothing hurts like no you.

And no one understands what we went through.

It was short. It was sweet. We tried.

We tried

> Download Our App For The Latest #CapitalJBB News