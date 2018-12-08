Olly Murs – ‘Moves’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)
8 December 2018, 20:49
Olly brought all his best dance moves to the Jingle Bell Ball as he performed his brand new song.
You know the party’s here when Olly Murs is in the building, and the UK’s biggest Christmas party was definitely in full flow when he took to the stage for ‘Moves’.
Olly rocked London’s O2 with his Snoop Dogg collab, and it’s no wonder he feels right at home… it’s his fifth time performing at the #CapitalJBB!
There aren’t many people who can say they’re an actual Ball veteran, but there’s a reason why you guys want him back time after time… click play on the video above to see him in action!
Olly Murs – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List
‘Moves’
‘Troublemaker’
‘Dear Darlin’’
‘Dance With Me Tonight’
‘Wrapped Up’
Olly Murs – ‘Moves’ Lyrics
Olly Murs
Big Snoop Dogg
You know we 'bout to make moves, ya dig?
I walk in the club like a million bucks
First I hit the bar for a couple of shots
We got the beautiful women, I think I’m makin' 'em blush
Then I spill my drink tryna cover it up
Got those dad dance moves, they ain't ready for 'em
Got the bad man groove, go steady on them
Hey señorita in her beautiful dress
Do you wanna dance? She's tellin' me "yes"
I got confidence in myself
But that's just Tequila giving me help
Tryna cover it up, so you never tell
I feel like dancin' with you
It's your moves, baby
'Cause I can't dance in the way that you do
But I got that love that you ain't used to, hey
And when the DJ's spinnin' that song that we groove to
Oh my, come and teach me how to dance
Slow down!
DJ, play that track
Check out my kung-fu kicks, like I'm under attack
I wave my arms like this from front to back
Bet you never seen a bad mother dance like that
Then you're backing me in with a kiss on the lips
Jump into the middle, come and wiggle your hips
My love, take my hand, I'll give you a spin
Step once, step twice, let the party begin
I got confidence in myself
But that's just Tequila giving me help
Tryna cover it up, so you never tell
I feel like dancin' with you
It's your moves, baby
'Cause I can't dance in the way that you do (yeah)
But I got that love that you ain't used to, hey
And when the DJ's spinnin' that song that we groove to
Oh my, come and teach me how to dance
Snoop
Dance to the rhythm of the D.O. dub, G and a thug
Watch how I be in the club
Lookin', starin', darin', comparin'
In my book, they say sharin' is carin'
So give me a taste (haha)
And make your hips just dip to the bass
And watch me run the line
See what I come to find?
It's your moves, baby (ya dig?)
'Cause I can't dance in the way that you do (yeah)
But I got that love that you ain't used to (ha ha), hey (Snoop!)
And when the DJ spinnin' that song that we groove to
Oh my, come and teach me how to dance
It's your moves, baby (dance to the rhythm of the D.O. dub)
'Cause I can't dance in the way that you do (in my book, they say sharin' is carin')
But I got that love that you ain't used to (dance to the rhythm of the D.O. dub)
And when the DJ spinnin' that song that we groove to (You know we about to make moves)
Oh my, come and teach me how to dance (ya dig?)