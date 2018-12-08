Olly Murs – ‘Moves’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

Olly brought all his best dance moves to the Jingle Bell Ball as he performed his brand new song.

You know the party’s here when Olly Murs is in the building, and the UK’s biggest Christmas party was definitely in full flow when he took to the stage for ‘Moves’.

Olly rocked London’s O2 with his Snoop Dogg collab, and it’s no wonder he feels right at home… it’s his fifth time performing at the #CapitalJBB!

There aren’t many people who can say they’re an actual Ball veteran, but there’s a reason why you guys want him back time after time… click play on the video above to see him in action!

Olly Murs – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Moves’

‘Troublemaker’

‘Dear Darlin’’

‘Dance With Me Tonight’

‘Wrapped Up’

Olly Murs performing on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: FANATIC

Olly Murs – ‘Moves’ Lyrics

Olly Murs

Big Snoop Dogg

You know we 'bout to make moves, ya dig?

I walk in the club like a million bucks

First I hit the bar for a couple of shots

We got the beautiful women, I think I’m makin' 'em blush

Then I spill my drink tryna cover it up

Got those dad dance moves, they ain't ready for 'em

Got the bad man groove, go steady on them

Hey señorita in her beautiful dress

Do you wanna dance? She's tellin' me "yes"

I got confidence in myself

But that's just Tequila giving me help

Tryna cover it up, so you never tell

I feel like dancin' with you

It's your moves, baby

'Cause I can't dance in the way that you do

But I got that love that you ain't used to, hey

And when the DJ's spinnin' that song that we groove to

Oh my, come and teach me how to dance

Slow down!

DJ, play that track

Check out my kung-fu kicks, like I'm under attack

I wave my arms like this from front to back

Bet you never seen a bad mother dance like that

Then you're backing me in with a kiss on the lips

Jump into the middle, come and wiggle your hips

My love, take my hand, I'll give you a spin

Step once, step twice, let the party begin

I got confidence in myself

But that's just Tequila giving me help

Tryna cover it up, so you never tell

I feel like dancin' with you

It's your moves, baby

'Cause I can't dance in the way that you do (yeah)

But I got that love that you ain't used to, hey

And when the DJ's spinnin' that song that we groove to

Oh my, come and teach me how to dance

Snoop

Dance to the rhythm of the D.O. dub, G and a thug

Watch how I be in the club

Lookin', starin', darin', comparin'

In my book, they say sharin' is carin'

So give me a taste (haha)

And make your hips just dip to the bass

And watch me run the line

See what I come to find?

It's your moves, baby (ya dig?)

'Cause I can't dance in the way that you do (yeah)

But I got that love that you ain't used to (ha ha), hey (Snoop!)

And when the DJ spinnin' that song that we groove to

Oh my, come and teach me how to dance

It's your moves, baby (dance to the rhythm of the D.O. dub)

'Cause I can't dance in the way that you do (in my book, they say sharin' is carin')

But I got that love that you ain't used to (dance to the rhythm of the D.O. dub)

And when the DJ spinnin' that song that we groove to (You know we about to make moves)

Oh my, come and teach me how to dance (ya dig?)

