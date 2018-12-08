Olly Murs – ‘Troublemaker’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)
8 December 2018, 20:13 | Updated: 8 December 2018, 20:18
The original ‘Troublemaker’ came to get you all dancing at the #CapitalJBB!
He’s definitely on Santa’s ‘Naughty but Nice’ list and the original ‘Troublemaker’, Olly Murs, showed us exactly what he’s made of tonight!
Olly performed an amazing five-song set as he took to the stage for his fifth Jingle Bell Ball performance, and showed off the dance moves he’s famous for.
He’s one of the UK’s most popular performers and he never disappoints… you can re-watch Olly’s amazing performance to your heart’s content with the video above.
Olly Murs – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List
‘Moves’
‘Troublemaker’
‘Dear Darlin’’
‘Dance With Me Tonight’
‘Wrapped Up’
Olly Murs – ‘Troublemaker’ Lyrics
You're a troublemaker (you're a troublemaker)
You ain't nothing but a troublemaker, girl
You had me hooked again from the minute you sat down
The way you bite your lip
Got my head spinnin' around
After a drink or two
I was putty in your hands
I don't know if I have the strength to stand
Oh oh oh, trouble troublemaker yeah
That's your middle name, oh oh oh
I know you're no good but you're stuck in my brain
And I wanna know, why does it feel so good but hurt so bad?
Whoa, my mind keeps saying, "run as fast as you can"
I say I'm done but then you pull me back
Whoa, I swear you're giving me a heart attack, troublemaker
It's like you're always there in the corners of my mind
I see a silhouette every time I close my eyes
There must be poison in those finger tips of yours
'Cause I keep comin' back again for more
Oh oh oh, trouble troublemaker yeah
That's your middle name, oh oh oh
I know you're no good but you're stuck in my brain
And I wanna know, why does it feel so good but hurt so bad
Whoa, my mind keeps saying "Run as fast as you can"
I say I'm done but then you pull me back
Whoa, I swear you're giving me a heart attack, troublemaker
Why does it feel so good but hurt so bad?
Whoa, my mind keeps saying, "run as fast as you can" (troublemaker)
I say I'm done but then you pull me back
Whoa, I swear you're giving me a heart attack, troublemaker
Maybe I'm insane
'Cause I keep doing the same damn thing
Thinkin' one day we gonna change
But you know just how to work that back
And make me forget my name
What the hell you do I won't remember
I'll be gone until November
And you'll show up again next summer, yeah
Typical middle name is Prada
Fit you like a glove girl I'm sick of the drama you're a troublemaker
But damn girl it's like I love the trouble
And I can't even explain why
Why does it feel so good but hurt so bad?
Whoa, my mind keeps saying, "run as fast as you can" (troublemaker)
I say I'm done but then you pull me back
Whoa, I swear you're giving me a heart attack, troublemaker
Why does it feel so good but hurt so bad?
Whoa, my mind keeps saying "run as fast as you can" (troublemaker)
I say I'm done but then you pull me back
Whoa, I swear you're giving me a heart attack, troublemaker