Olly Murs – ‘Dance With Me Tonight’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

He asked, and all 16,000 of you answered with a resounding ‘yes’!

If there’s one thing Olly Murs is famous for (apart from his amazing voice, obvs) it’s definitely his dance moves – so it’s no wonder you guys obliged when he invited you to ‘Dance With Me Tonight’!

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

The cheeky Essex chap had the whole of London’s O2 ready to party as he took to the stage – there’s a reason he’s one of the UK’s best performers!

You can watch this epic Jingle Bell Ball moment as many times as you like by clicking play on the video above.

Olly Murs – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Moves’

‘Troublemaker’

‘Dear Darlin’’

‘Dance With Me Tonight’

‘Wrapped Up’

Olly Murs on stage. Picture: PA

Olly Murs – ‘Dance With Me Tonight’ Lyrics

Ladies and gentlemen, we've got a special treat for tonight

I'm gonna call my friend Olly up here to sing to you ladies

Olly!

Yeah!

Let's go, man

Okay

My name is Olly, nice to meet you can I tell you, baby

Look around there's a whole lot of pretty ladies

But not like you, you shine so bright, yeah

I was wondering if you and me could spend a minute

On the floor up and close getting lost in it

I won't give up without a fightI just wanna, oh baby

I just want you to dance with me tonight

So come on, oh baby

I just want you to dance with me tonight

We're getting sweaty, hot and heavy in the crowd now

Loosen up and let you hands go down, down

Go with it girl, yeah just close your eyes, yeah

I feel the music moving through your body

Looking at you I can tell you want me

Don't stop keep moving till the morning light, yeah

When I saw you there

Sitting all alone in the dark

Acting like you didn't have a care

I knew right then, you'd be mine

We'd be dancing the whole damn night, like

Oh baby, I just want you to dance with me tonight

So come on, oh baby

I just want you to dance with me tonight

Break it down now (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Shake it like that (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Now bring it all back

To dance with me tonight

One more time, one more time, come on now

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Do your thing (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Everybody sing

I just want you to dance with me tonight (come on)

I just wanna, oh baby

I just want you to dance with me tonight

Everybody, everybody, come on now

Pretty girl, just close your eyes

We can dance all through the night

I just want you to dance with me tonight

And everybody sing

Pretty girl, just close your eyes

We can dance all through the night

I just want you to dance with me tonight

So come on

Pretty girl, just close your eyes

We can dance all through the night

I just want you to dance with me tonight

> Download Our App For The Latest #CapitalJBB News