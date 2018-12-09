Mabel Sparkled During Her Stunning #CapitalJBB 2018 Live Set

From 'My Lover' to 'Fine Line', Mabel absolutely smashed her live set at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola.

Dressed in one of the flyest Versace jumpsuits we've ever seen, Mabel put in one of the most graceful #CapitalJBB performances of 2018 as she performed her biggest and best hits.

The 16,000 strong crowd sang along to every word as Mabel opened with fan-favourite 'Finders Keepers', showing off a few dance moves along the way too!

Mabel was accompanied by a dance collective who backed her superbly and together they put on a stunning live show in front of a welcoming crowd at London's O2.

Keeping the hits coming, Mabel then treated the crowd too a seriously special version of 'My Lover' before closing on the amazing 'Fine Line' and totally nailed it.

Mabel even stopped out to take a few snaps on our #CapitalJBB red carpet and served all the looks in a tylish AF in a flowing black number combined with THAT steely gaze that. Wow.

Mabel at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA IMAGES

Mabel - Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

'Finders Keepers'

'My Lover'

'Fine Line'

