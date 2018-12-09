Mabel Sparkled During Her Stunning #CapitalJBB 2018 Live Set
9 December 2018, 20:31 | Updated: 9 December 2018, 22:12
From 'My Lover' to 'Fine Line', Mabel absolutely smashed her live set at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola.
Dressed in one of the flyest Versace jumpsuits we've ever seen, Mabel put in one of the most graceful #CapitalJBB performances of 2018 as she performed her biggest and best hits.
> Your AAA Pass To All The Backstage Action From The 2018 Jingle Bell Ball
The 16,000 strong crowd sang along to every word as Mabel opened with fan-favourite 'Finders Keepers', showing off a few dance moves along the way too!
Mabel was accompanied by a dance collective who backed her superbly and together they put on a stunning live show in front of a welcoming crowd at London's O2.
Keeping the hits coming, Mabel then treated the crowd too a seriously special version of 'My Lover' before closing on the amazing 'Fine Line' and totally nailed it.
Mabel even stopped out to take a few snaps on our #CapitalJBB red carpet and served all the looks in a tylish AF in a flowing black number combined with THAT steely gaze that. Wow.
Mabel - Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List
'Finders Keepers'
'My Lover'
'Fine Line'