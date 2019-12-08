Mabel's Jingle Bell Ball Was A Real Life Winter Wonderland As She Performed Her Xmas Hit!

Mabel's #CapitalJBB set was a winter wonderland. Picture: PA

Mabel has returned to the Jingle Bell Ball stage with a stack of hits under her belt, including a brand new Christmas song which has got everyone in the mood this December!

Seasoned Jingle Bell Ball pro and British pop superstar Mabel dropped by London's O2 for one of the most festive sets of the weekend so far, serving the most festive looks- dancers included- as well as performing her brand new Christmas track, 'Loneliest Time Of The Year'.

It's always a joy to have the 'Fine Line' singer with us and this may have been her biggest and best show yet!

'Fine Line'

We seriously want to congratulate Mabel on her 10/10 Christmas looks this December, with a Mariah Carey inspired number for the red carpet, followed by an even glitzier take on it for her on-stage!

Blown away, Mabel, we think you may have taken the prize this year... thoughts?!

Mabel on the red carpet at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2019. Picture: PA Images

Set List

Don't Call Me Up

Fine Line

Mad Love

Loneliest Time Of The Year

God Is A Dancer

