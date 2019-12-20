WATCH: Liam Payne Reveals What Harry Styles Spoke To Him About When One Direction Stars Reunited After 3 Years

20 December 2019, 12:47

Liam Payne and Harry Styles reunited at JBB
Liam Payne and Harry Styles reunited at JBB. Picture: PA/Getty

Liam Payne appeared on Watch What Happens Live and discussed the conversation he had with Harry Styles.

Liam Payne revealed what him and Harry Styles talked about when they ran into each other at Capital's 2019 Jingle Bell Ball.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live, the 'Stack It Up' singer was asked about the encounter, which saw the One Direction stars reuniting for the first time in three years.

Liam Payne Says He Wants To ‘Collaborate With Four People’ – Sending One Direction Fans Into Meltdown

During a segment called 'Plead The Fifth', the 26-year-old said: "We spoke about a number of things, we hadn't seen each other in three years, literally hadn't seen him once, we hadn't spoken or anything.

"So it was good to see him, he was pretty much the same boy that I left him. We spoke about kids and happiness and all sorts of stuff."

Since the boys both took the stage on Saturday's JBB show, it was the reunion we were all waiting for.

We even managed to get a clip of the 'Strip That Down' hitmaker watching Haz perform their hit 'What Makes You Beautiful' and it was everything!

Harry sang a rocked up version of 1D's first banger and had 18,000 people screaming for him as well as Liam, who opened the show, at the very front of the audience, watching the whole thing with his girlfriend, Maya Henry.

Haz's show-stopping set featured his brand new track, 'Adore You', 'Watermelon Sugar', and 'Lights Up' as well as classic from his debut solo album, 'Sign Of The Times', and he performed the entire thing in a rhinestone covered denim jumpsuit (open chested, of course).

Liam opened the show with his enormous category of hits including 'Stack It Up', 'Bedroom Floor', and 'Polaroid' with Jonas Blue later on.

He also chatted to Jimmy Hill about how 1D have performed at London's O2 the most out of anybody, besides Take That!

To be honest with you guys, we can head into a new decade completely content knowing this incredible moment has gone down between the pair, and we will continue the search to find someone who looks at us the way Liam looks at Harry.

You can catch up on their amazing JBB sets here.

