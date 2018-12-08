Liam Payne – ‘Bedroom Floor’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)
8 December 2018, 19:32 | Updated: 8 December 2018, 19:39
Liam Payne’s stunning performance opened the proceedings at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2018 in style!
The anticipation ahead of Liam Payne’s performance at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola was huge and he certainly didn’t let us down with a seriously lively set.
After being met by a wall of screams as he jumped onto the stage, Liam burst into his opening song ‘Bedroom Floor’ and proved just why his fans are so passionate about his music.
Having wowed audiences across the world for years now, Liam is no stranger to performing in huge venues like London’s O2 and he owned the arena throughout his breathtaking set – bravo Mr Payne!
Check out Liam’s performance of ‘Bedroom Floor’ via the video above and relive that #CapitalJBB opener magic…
Liam Payne – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List
‘Bedroom Floor’
‘Get Low’
‘Familiar’
‘Strip That Down’
Liam Payne – ‘Bedroom Floor’ Lyrics
Baby, heard you've been talking about me lately
Telling all your friends how much you hate me
But who you calling up when you get lonely?
When you get lonely, yeah
You be saying real, real nice, real nice things
When I'm touching you
You be getting real, real, real, real, real jealous
When it wasn't you, oh
And every now when my iPhone, iPhone rings
I be telling you
I told you, I told you, I told you
You said it was over
You said it was over
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor
You said it was over
You said it was over
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor, yeah
Baby, why you always act like you don't want me?
Don't make me bring up your dirty laundry
We always on and off until you're on me
Until you're on me, yeah
You be saying real, real nice, real nice things
When I'm touching you
You be getting real, real, real, real, real jealous
When it wasn't you, oh
And every now when my iPhone, iPhone rings
I be telling you
I told you, I told you, I told you
You said it was over
You said it was over
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor
You said it was over
You said it was over
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor, yeah
You said it was over, you said it was over
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor, yeah
Oh, my bedroom floor
Your clothes are saying something different now
You wanna break up just to fix it now
Oh, baby
You said it was over
You said it was over
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor
You said it was over (it's over)
You said it was over (it's over)
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor, yeah
You said it was over, you said it was over
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor, yeah
