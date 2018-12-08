Liam Payne – ‘Bedroom Floor’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

8 December 2018, 19:32 | Updated: 8 December 2018, 19:39

Liam Payne’s stunning performance opened the proceedings at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2018 in style!

The anticipation ahead of Liam Payne’s performance at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola was huge and he certainly didn’t let us down with a seriously lively set.

> Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

After being met by a wall of screams as he jumped onto the stage, Liam burst into his opening song ‘Bedroom Floor’ and proved just why his fans are so passionate about his music.

Liam Payne Jingle Ball Ball 2018 live
Liam Payne Jingle Ball Ball 2018 live. Picture: fanatic

Having wowed audiences across the world for years now, Liam is no stranger to performing in huge venues like London’s O2 and he owned the arena throughout his breathtaking set – bravo Mr Payne!

Check out Liam’s performance of ‘Bedroom Floor’ via the video above and relive that #CapitalJBB opener magic…

Liam Payne – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Bedroom Floor’
‘Get Low’
‘Familiar’
‘Strip That Down’

Liam Payne – ‘Bedroom Floor’ Lyrics

Baby, heard you've been talking about me lately
Telling all your friends how much you hate me
But who you calling up when you get lonely?
When you get lonely, yeah

You be saying real, real nice, real nice things
When I'm touching you
You be getting real, real, real, real, real jealous
When it wasn't you, oh
And every now when my iPhone, iPhone rings
I be telling you
I told you, I told you, I told you

You said it was over
You said it was over
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor
You said it was over
You said it was over
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor, yeah

Baby, why you always act like you don't want me?
Don't make me bring up your dirty laundry
We always on and off until you're on me
Until you're on me, yeah

You be saying real, real nice, real nice things
When I'm touching you
You be getting real, real, real, real, real jealous
When it wasn't you, oh
And every now when my iPhone, iPhone rings
I be telling you
I told you, I told you, I told you

You said it was over
You said it was over
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor
You said it was over
You said it was over
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor, yeah
You said it was over, you said it was over
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor, yeah

Oh, my bedroom floor
Your clothes are saying something different now
You wanna break up just to fix it now
Oh, baby

You said it was over
You said it was over
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor
You said it was over (it's over)
You said it was over (it's over)
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor, yeah
You said it was over, you said it was over
But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor, yeah

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest #CapitalJBB News!

Liam Payne at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018

Liam Payne admits he's not bought Bear any Christmas presents

Liam Payne Admits He Hasn't Bought Son Bear Any Christmas Gifts Yet

Liam Payne Jingle Ball Ball 2018 live

Liam Payne – ‘Bedroom Floor’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

Liam Payne dancing at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018

Liam Payne – ‘Get Low’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

More From Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola

Here's how you can watch the Jingle Bell Ball live!

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

News

Capital's Jingle Bel Ball line-up is looking HUGE!

#CapitalJBB Line Up 2018 - Little Mix, David Guetta, Jason Derulo, Liam Payne & More Confirmed For The Jingle Bell Ball!

Jingle Bell Ball

Backstage from the 2018 Jingle Bell Ball at London's O2

Your AAA Pass To All The Backstage Action From The 2018 Jingle Bell Ball

Jingle Bell Ball

Capital Jingle Bell Ball Header

Jingle Bell Ball 2018: Frequently Asked Questions

Jingle Bell Ball