Liam Payne Admits He Hasn't Bought Son Bear Any Christmas Gifts Yet

Liam Payne admits he hasn't bought Bear any Christmas presents. Picture: PA

Liam Payne dropped by for a chat at the Jingle Bell Ball and admitted he's a very last minute Christmas shopper and hasn't bought anything for son Bear yet.

Liam Payne's revealed to us just how bad he is at Christmas shopping when admitting he hasn't even brought son Bear any gifts yet, preferring to live on the edge and cop it all very last minute, and we really can't say we're any different!

Chatting to Roman Kemp backstage at this year's Jingle Bell Ball, the Polaroid singer admitted: “I haven’t bought any Christmas presents yet, my mum usually just sends me a Christmas list and she just said the most random assortment of things! I’ve always been so busy so I’ve never been good at it.

"I’m having a nice little family Christmas at home this year. I think I’ve ended up cooking. I did a good job one year I’m cheffing up this year again."

Liam Payne posts a picture whilst sound checking at this year's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Instagram

So, as well as being an international pop star, Liam's also going to take on all Christmas dinner responsibilities as well?! We're super impressed, but he should really get shopping soon- we're sure Bear would agree!

In the mean time, we can't wait for Liam to take the Jingle Bell Ball stage tonight alongside some of the biggest names in pop such as Ellie Goulding, Rita Ora and Anne-Marie, which you can find out how to stream here!

