Liam Payne – ‘Get Low’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

Liam Payne brought all the style to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball stage with a fiery performance of his hit single ‘Get Low’!

He’s been releasing solo hits for a while now since One Direction went on hiatus and fans were treated to an energetic performance of one of his best-selling songs, ‘Get Low’.

> Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

It was a live performance full of epic dance moves and sweet vocals – just what we’ve come to expect from Liam Payne in his solo career.

Liam Payne dancing on stage. Picture: PA

Making the whole show look like a walk in the park, Liam belted out ‘Get Low’ with the same energy as the first time he ever showcased it to a live audience and we salute him for it.

Check out Liam’s performance of ‘Get Low’ via the video above and relive that #CapitalJBB magic…

Liam Payne – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Bedroom Floor’

‘Get Low’

‘Familiar’

‘Strip That Down’

Liam Payne – ‘Get Low’ Lyrics

It takes two to love

But that don't mean much

Sensitive tough, you don't get enough

I've been drowning in you, lost in the rush

Faded, you stuck? I'll help you up

Don't care if you're too loud

Sexy, I want you now

Bet I could take you there

Whispering in your ear

What do you wanna feel?

Let's just enjoy the thrill

I'll take over the wheel

And give you the touch you're missing

Get low, get low

Hands on your waist, let's go

Get low, get low

Girl, you got the vibe, I'm up for the climb

Get low, get low

Hands on your waist, let's go

Get low, get low

Girl, you got the vibe, I'm up for the climb

Beautiful as you are, I wanna light up your dark

Maybe you don't believe in me

It's hard to know what you see in me

Don't be quick to say no

My chest is your pillow

Come out of the shadows, I know that you're fragile, yeah

Don't care if you're too loud

Sexy, I want you now

Bet I could take you there

Whispering in your ear

What do you wanna feel?

Let's just enjoy the thrill

I'll take over the wheel

And give you the touch you're missing

Get low, get low

Hands on your waist, let's go

Get low, get low

Girl, you got the vibe, I'm up for the climb

Get low, get low

Hands on your waist, let's go

Get low, get low

Girl, you got the vibe, I'm up for the climb

I like the way you take me there

I like the way you touch yourself

Don't hold back, I want that

When the water come down, Imma get in that

Get low, get low

Hands on your waist, let's go

Get low, get low

Girl, you got the vibe, I'm up for the climb

I'm right here, you know, when your waves explode

Escape the undertow

Know that you've been broken

Know that you've been hoping

Swimming in your ocean

A new life is floating

The stars were made to shine

Reach up and make a wish

It's a beautiful time, I hope you take a glimpse

With the sound of lovers blowing crazy in the wind

You don't have to pretend

I don't care where you've been

Get low, get low

Hands on your waist, let's go

Get low, get low

Girl, you got the vibe, I'm up for the climb

Get low (get low), get low (get low)

Hands on your waist, let's go

Get low, get low

Girl, you got the vibe, I'm up for the climb

I like the way you take me there

I like the way you touch yourself

Don't hold back, I want that

When the water come down, Imma get in that

Get low, get low

Hands on your waist, let's go

Get low, get low

Girl, you got the vibe, I'm up for the climb

Get low

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest #CapitalJBB News!