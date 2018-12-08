Liam Payne – ‘Get Low’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)
8 December 2018, 19:12
Liam Payne brought all the style to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball stage with a fiery performance of his hit single ‘Get Low’!
He’s been releasing solo hits for a while now since One Direction went on hiatus and fans were treated to an energetic performance of one of his best-selling songs, ‘Get Low’.
It was a live performance full of epic dance moves and sweet vocals – just what we’ve come to expect from Liam Payne in his solo career.
Making the whole show look like a walk in the park, Liam belted out ‘Get Low’ with the same energy as the first time he ever showcased it to a live audience and we salute him for it.
Check out Liam’s performance of ‘Get Low’ via the video above and relive that #CapitalJBB magic…
Liam Payne – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List
‘Bedroom Floor’
‘Get Low’
‘Familiar’
‘Strip That Down’
Liam Payne – ‘Get Low’ Lyrics
It takes two to love
But that don't mean much
Sensitive tough, you don't get enough
I've been drowning in you, lost in the rush
Faded, you stuck? I'll help you up
Don't care if you're too loud
Sexy, I want you now
Bet I could take you there
Whispering in your ear
What do you wanna feel?
Let's just enjoy the thrill
I'll take over the wheel
And give you the touch you're missing
Get low, get low
Hands on your waist, let's go
Get low, get low
Girl, you got the vibe, I'm up for the climb
Get low, get low
Hands on your waist, let's go
Get low, get low
Girl, you got the vibe, I'm up for the climb
Beautiful as you are, I wanna light up your dark
Maybe you don't believe in me
It's hard to know what you see in me
Don't be quick to say no
My chest is your pillow
Come out of the shadows, I know that you're fragile, yeah
Don't care if you're too loud
Sexy, I want you now
Bet I could take you there
Whispering in your ear
What do you wanna feel?
Let's just enjoy the thrill
I'll take over the wheel
And give you the touch you're missing
Get low, get low
Hands on your waist, let's go
Get low, get low
Girl, you got the vibe, I'm up for the climb
Get low, get low
Hands on your waist, let's go
Get low, get low
Girl, you got the vibe, I'm up for the climb
I like the way you take me there
I like the way you touch yourself
Don't hold back, I want that
When the water come down, Imma get in that
Get low, get low
Hands on your waist, let's go
Get low, get low
Girl, you got the vibe, I'm up for the climb
I'm right here, you know, when your waves explode
Escape the undertow
Know that you've been broken
Know that you've been hoping
Swimming in your ocean
A new life is floating
The stars were made to shine
Reach up and make a wish
It's a beautiful time, I hope you take a glimpse
With the sound of lovers blowing crazy in the wind
You don't have to pretend
I don't care where you've been
Get low, get low
Hands on your waist, let's go
Get low, get low
Girl, you got the vibe, I'm up for the climb
Get low (get low), get low (get low)
Hands on your waist, let's go
Get low, get low
Girl, you got the vibe, I'm up for the climb
I like the way you take me there
I like the way you touch yourself
Don't hold back, I want that
When the water come down, Imma get in that
Get low, get low
Hands on your waist, let's go
Get low, get low
Girl, you got the vibe, I'm up for the climb
Get low
