Liam Payne Brought The Sexy Vibes To The #CapitalJBB With His Incredible Dance Moves!

The temperature in London's O2 skyrocketed as Liam Payne kicked the Ball off with his steamy set.

Liam Payne brought the house down as he opened Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola with his hit track 'Bedroom Floor'.

Liam's set kicked off with a dramatic red stage and troupe of dancers building the suspense. Red was definitely the theme of his set as he matched the staging with his deep red leather jacket.

He then encouraged everyone to get 'Familiar' - and you guys were happy to oblige!

Liam finished his set with 'Strip That Down' which he mashed up with Justin Timberlake's 'Señorita' - what a way to close your #CapitalJBB set!

As well as performing a high-energy set, Liam also told the crowd that he had yet to begin his Christmas shopping and how excited he was to see David Guetta later in the evening... and that Roman Kemp is his boyfriend.....?!

That one may have been a dare set by Roman himself!

Before hitting the stage, Liam hung out in capital's swanky backstage studio - and revealed that he would love to get the One Direction boys back together for Christmas dinner!

Liam also looked incredible on the red carpet (of course), wearing a fur collared jacket as he smized for the paps.

Liam Payne on the red carpet at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA IMAGES

Liam Payne – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

'Bedroom Floor'

'Get Low'

'Familiar'

'Strip That Down'

