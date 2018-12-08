Liam Payne – ‘Strip That Down’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

Liam Payne’s powerful performance of ‘Strip That Down’ at the #CapitalJBB just became an instant classic!

When Liam Payne was announced as the opening act of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola 2018, we knew it was gonna be a special moment.

> Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

Well Mr Payne absolutely didn’t let us down and put on a show that’ll be talked about for years to come, especially his dynamic live performance of ‘Strip That Down’.

Liam Payne dancing on stage. Picture: PA

The noise from the audience when those first notes hit was intense, and it didn’t let up for one second throughout Liam’s lively set. Bravo Liam.

Check out Liam’s performance of ‘Strip That Down’ via the video above and relive that #CapitalJBB magic…

Liam Payne – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Bedroom Floor’

‘Get Low’

‘Familiar’

‘Strip That Down’

Liam Payne – ‘Strip That Down’ Lyrics

Huncho

Quavo

Yo yo

You know, I've been taking some time

And I've been keeping to myself (self)

I had my eyes up on the prize

Ain't watching anybody else

But your love, it hit me hard, girl

Yeah, you're bad for my health

I love the cards, that I've been dealt

Do you feel the same as well?

You know, I used to be in 1D (now I'm out free)

People want me for one thing (that's not me)

I'm not changing, the way, that I (used to be)

I just wanna have fun (and get rowdy)

One Coke and Bacardi (sippin' lightly)

When I walk inside the party (girls on me)

F1 type Ferrari (6 gear speed)

Girl, I love it when your body (grinds on me)

Baby

You know, I love it, when the music's loud

But c'mon, strip that down for me, baby

Now there's a lot of people in the crowd

But only you can dance with me

So put your hands on my body

And swing that round for me, baby (swing)

You know, I love it when the music's loud

But c'mon, strip that down for me

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Oh, strip that down, girl

Love when you hit the ground, girl

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Oh, strip that down, girl

Love, when you hit the ground

You know, that since the day I met you

Yeah, you swept me off my feet

You know, that I don't need no money

When your love is beside me

Yeah, you opened up my heart

And then you threw away the key

Girl, now it's just you and me

And you don't care 'bout, where I've been

You know, I used to be in 1D (now I'm out free)

People want me for one thing (that's not me)

I'm not changing, the way that I (used to be)

I just wanna have fun (and get rowdy)

One Coke and Bacardi (sippin' lightly)

When I walk inside the party (girls on me)

F1 type Ferrari (6 gear speed)

Girl, I love it when your body (grinds on me)

Baby

You know, I love it, when the music's loud

But c'mon, strip that down for me, baby

Now there's a lot of people in the crowd

But only you can dance with me

So put your hands on my body

And swing that round for me, baby (yeah)

You know, I love it when the music's loud

But c'mon, strip that down for me

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Baby, oh, strip that down, girl

Love when you hit the ground, girl (strip it down)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Oh, strip that down, girl

Love, when you hit the ground, girl

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Oh, strip that down, girl

Love when you hit the ground, girl

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Oh, strip that down, girl

Love, when you hit the ground

(Quavo)

She gon' strip it down for a thug, yeah (strip it down)

Word around town, she got the buzz, yeah (word)

Five shots in, she in love now (shots)

I promise, when we pull up, shut the club down (hey)

I took her from her man, don't nobody know (know)

If you brought the CL, better drive slow (slow)

She know how to make me feel with my eyes closed (skrrt skrrt)

Anything goes down with the Huncho (Huncho)

You know, I love it, when the music's loud

But c'mon, strip that down for me, baby

Now there's a lot of people in the crowd

But only you can dance with me

So put your hands on my body

And swing that round for me, baby

You know, I love it when the music's loud

But c'mon, strip that down for me

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah,

C'mon, strip that down for me

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (ayy)

Don't say nothing, girl,

Strip that down for me (strip it down)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

All I want, girl,

If you strip that down for me (strip it down)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

You're the one, girl,

C'mon, strip that down for me

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest #CapitalJBB News!