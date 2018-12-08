Liam Payne – ‘Strip That Down’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

8 December 2018, 22:09

Liam Payne’s powerful performance of ‘Strip That Down’ at the #CapitalJBB just became an instant classic!

When Liam Payne was announced as the opening act of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola 2018, we knew it was gonna be a special moment.

Well Mr Payne absolutely didn’t let us down and put on a show that’ll be talked about for years to come, especially his dynamic live performance of ‘Strip That Down’.

Liam Payne dancing at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
Liam Payne dancing on stage. Picture: PA

The noise from the audience when those first notes hit was intense, and it didn’t let up for one second throughout Liam’s lively set. Bravo Liam.

Check out Liam’s performance of ‘Strip That Down’ via the video above and relive that #CapitalJBB magic…

Liam Payne – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Bedroom Floor’
‘Get Low’
‘Familiar’
‘Strip That Down’

Liam Payne – ‘Strip That Down’ Lyrics

Huncho
Quavo
Yo yo

You know, I've been taking some time
And I've been keeping to myself (self)
I had my eyes up on the prize
Ain't watching anybody else
But your love, it hit me hard, girl
Yeah, you're bad for my health
I love the cards, that I've been dealt
Do you feel the same as well?

You know, I used to be in 1D (now I'm out free)
People want me for one thing (that's not me)
I'm not changing, the way, that I (used to be)
I just wanna have fun (and get rowdy)
One Coke and Bacardi (sippin' lightly)
When I walk inside the party (girls on me)
F1 type Ferrari (6 gear speed)
Girl, I love it when your body (grinds on me)
Baby

You know, I love it, when the music's loud
But c'mon, strip that down for me, baby
Now there's a lot of people in the crowd
But only you can dance with me
So put your hands on my body
And swing that round for me, baby (swing)
You know, I love it when the music's loud
But c'mon, strip that down for me

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Oh, strip that down, girl
Love when you hit the ground, girl
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Oh, strip that down, girl
Love, when you hit the ground

You know, that since the day I met you
Yeah, you swept me off my feet
You know, that I don't need no money
When your love is beside me
Yeah, you opened up my heart
And then you threw away the key
Girl, now it's just you and me
And you don't care 'bout, where I've been

You know, I used to be in 1D (now I'm out free)
People want me for one thing (that's not me)
I'm not changing, the way that I (used to be)
I just wanna have fun (and get rowdy)
One Coke and Bacardi (sippin' lightly)
When I walk inside the party (girls on me)
F1 type Ferrari (6 gear speed)
Girl, I love it when your body (grinds on me)
Baby

You know, I love it, when the music's loud
But c'mon, strip that down for me, baby
Now there's a lot of people in the crowd
But only you can dance with me
So put your hands on my body
And swing that round for me, baby (yeah)
You know, I love it when the music's loud
But c'mon, strip that down for me

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Baby, oh, strip that down, girl
Love when you hit the ground, girl (strip it down)
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Oh, strip that down, girl
Love, when you hit the ground, girl
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Oh, strip that down, girl
Love when you hit the ground, girl
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Oh, strip that down, girl
Love, when you hit the ground
(Quavo)

She gon' strip it down for a thug, yeah (strip it down)
Word around town, she got the buzz, yeah (word)
Five shots in, she in love now (shots)
I promise, when we pull up, shut the club down (hey)
I took her from her man, don't nobody know (know)
If you brought the CL, better drive slow (slow)
She know how to make me feel with my eyes closed (skrrt skrrt)
Anything goes down with the Huncho (Huncho)

You know, I love it, when the music's loud
But c'mon, strip that down for me, baby
Now there's a lot of people in the crowd
But only you can dance with me
So put your hands on my body
And swing that round for me, baby
You know, I love it when the music's loud
But c'mon, strip that down for me

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah,
C'mon, strip that down for me
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (ayy)
Don't say nothing, girl,
Strip that down for me (strip it down)
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
All I want, girl,
If you strip that down for me (strip it down)
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
You're the one, girl,
C'mon, strip that down for me
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

