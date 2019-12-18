Liam Payne Says He Wants To ‘Collaborate With Four People’ – Sending One Direction Fans Into Meltdown

18 December 2019, 16:18

Liam Payne’s cryptic response when Jimmy Fallon asked who he’d like to collaborate with left One Direction fans shook.

Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have been on their solo ventures for quite some time now, but after each of them made a return to music within the past few months, their comebacks had Directioners treating the era like a mini 1D reunion.

So when one of the lads mentions their former bandmates, fans are sent into a meltdown – which is exactly what happened when Liam was asked about who he would like to collaborate with.

Liam Payne’s Emotional One Direction Anniversary Tribute Has Fans Remembering ‘Made In The AM’

While on The Jimmy Fallon Show to promote his latest album, 'LP1', Liam was quizzed by the host on who he’d like to work with next, after teaming up with the likes of Ed Sheeran for his latest creation.

Liam Payne cryptically said he could 'think of four people' he wants to collaborate with
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016
The 26-year-old cryptically responded: “I could think of four people”, which received whoops and cheers from the audience as Liam cheekily grinned.

However, his serious answer was Post Malone, who the father of one is a huge fan of.

Liam’s initial answer sent Directioners into overdrive, with fans naturally saying his response was referring to Harry, Louis, Niall, and Zayn.

“Y’all Jimmy just asked Liam who he’d like to collaborate with and he said, ‘I can think of four people’ is this real life?” one person tweeted.

Another added:Screaming at the thought of Zayn even being in the same room as any of them*.”

Some of the One Direction lads are still firm friends and continue to support one another throughout their solo careers.

At Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball on Saturday 7 December, Liam was spotted supporting Harry from the crowd as he belted out his new tunes including ‘Adore You’ and ‘Lights Up’.

Liam showed he's a genuine Harry fan, watching his former bandmate from the front of the crowd as the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer took to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball stage and sang 'What Makes You Beautiful.'

Harry sang a rocked up version of One Direction's 'What Makes You Beautiful' and had 18,000 people screaming for him as well as Liam, who opened the show earlier on in the evening, at the very front of the audience, watching the whole thing with his girlfriend, Maya Henry.

