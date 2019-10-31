Exclusive

Harry Styles Shares The Secret To His Glow In ‘Lights Up’ Music Video

Harry Styles said he oiled up for ‘Lights Up’ by being slathered in a soothing skincare product.

Harry Styles’ ‘Lights Up’ video got everyone talking when it dropped earlier this month, as the One Direction star’s return – much like his bandmates’ – has been long-awaited.

Fans of course loved the single, but the video caused even more of a frenzy as the 25 year old – who is heading on tour in 2020 – can be seen half-naked and shiny as he sings while surrounded by equally sweaty-looking people with their hands all over his torso. Jealous? Us?

Harry is one of the very few people on the planet who could still look smouldering in the middle of what looks like a heatwave, so when he caught up with Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast via FaceTime, we of course had to know how he got so beautifully shiny.

After we got over the fact he answered the phone in a fluffy blue dressing gown, Roman, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay quizzed Harry on how his team made him look so glazed – and it was all down to a simple skincare product.

He explained: “I think it was aloe vera actually, because I got a little sunburnt while I was there… it was a little more healing.”

However, if you thought Harry glossed up to look even more rugged, unfortunately you were wrong.

“So it wasn’t a clicky thing, I think it was just hot – I mean heat hot, not like ‘it was so hot’.”

The ‘Sign of the Times’ hitmaker is on the verge of dropping his second album, and after releasing ‘Lights Up’ he teased his next single might be coming soon.

Days after dropping his comeback track, Harry cryptically tweeted: “Kiwi walked so Watermelon Sugar could run”.

‘Kiwi’ was of course a hit tune from his debut solo album, so fans are expecting big things from what is likely the follow-up tune, ‘Watermelon Sugar’.

Fans were quick to respond to Harry’s tweet with their theories, with many hoping he’ll release the single in the coming days.

