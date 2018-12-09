Jax Jones Raved With Olly Alexander, Mabel & A Flash Mob Of Santas At The Jingle Bell Ball!

9 December 2018, 23:10

Jax Jones takes being a DJ to the next level with his high-energy, visual spectaculars!

WOW. Jax Jones just got the crowds raving with a visual masterpiece as he rocked the Jingle Bell Ball crowds!

Before Jax Jones hit the stage, he played a video game-esque animation on the huge screens - and the crowd went wild for this amazing performer.

He played club classic 'Housework' as the stage filled with dancers and smoke cannons - this man isn't just a DJ, you know!

While Jax is a whizz behind the decks, he's also no stranger to getting out in front of them - and you're always guaranteed to get a killer dance break!

Jax also got his bass guitar out as he performed 'Breathe' with his special guest Ina Wroldsen.

He also brought Mabel out for 'Ring Ring' - and some synchronised dance moves!

His last special guest was Olly Alexander from Years & Years who joined him for 'Play' - how many suroprises can you squeeze into one set, huh? Oh yeah, and their perfectly choreographed routine is one of the BEST things we've ever seen, too!

He finished his set with a flash mob of dancing Santas who came out for 'You Don't Know Me'... and then played 'Let It Go' from Frozen to get everyone in the Christmas mood!

Jax lit up the red carpet with this neon outfit - he always looks effortlessly cool!

Jax Jones on the red carpet at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
Jax Jones on the red carpet. Picture: PA

Before hitting the stage, Jax got involved in some games in our backstage studio...

Jax Jones – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

'You Don't Know Me'

'Housework'

'I Got You'

'Breathe' feat Ina Wroldsen

'Play' feat Olly

'Ring Ring' feat Mabel

'Instruction'

